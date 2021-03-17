Growth companies Chinese technology giant Tencent is investing EUR 5 million in a Finnish startup. Featuring Ling Ge, Professor of Quantum Technology.

In addition to hard financial technology, Tencent was interested in how Enfuce provides a carbon footprint calculation for its purchases.

Chinese technology company Tencent has invested five million euros in the Finnish startup company Enfuce. Enfuce is a financial technology company founded in 2016 that develops a payment and card payment platform for banks and companies.

