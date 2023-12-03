Growth companies | A startup entrepreneur’s extension application for a residence permit almost always yields results – but sometimes the company hasn’t even been founded

If the development of the growth company does not progress during the first residence permit, the startup entrepreneur’s residence permit will not be extended. Not everyone is expected to be a success story.

If is in full-time employment with a monthly salary of 5,500 euros, can you at the same time promote your own company, which is striving for rapid internationalization? Maybe some sleepless superhuman could – but at least not with a startup entrepreneur’s residence permit.

An example is one of the negative decisions made by the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) this year regarding the extension applications for residence permits of startup entrepreneurs. At the end of October, STT asked Migri for the decisions on the extension applications for residence permits of startup entrepreneurs, for which Business Finland (BF) had not granted an extension. Decisions were requested for the current calendar year.

Most of the extension license applications yield results: STT received five negative decisions, while around 80 positive decisions had been made by then.

Full-time paid work is unequivocally against the conditions of a startup entrepreneur’s residence permit, because one criteria is full-time work in the growth company that is the basis of the permit. Also in the second negative decision issued this year, the reason is that the applicant receives salary income from another company and the operation of his consulting company is not the kind of growth business activity on the basis of which the first residence permit was rejected.

In one negative decision issued this year, it is stated that the applicant has not settled in Finland and founded a company after receiving the residence permit of the first startup entrepreneur. In two decisions, the reason is ambiguities in intellectual property rights, as the rights to the know-how developed at a Russian university have not been properly transferred to the company.

The first one it is possible for a startup entrepreneur’s residence permit application to go through the so-called fast lane along. For those who meet the requirements for the express lane we promise 14-day processing time with an electronic application.

For example, employees who come to Finland as special experts can also pass fast lane, but they must have a job ready that meets certain criteria. Migri for the processing time of the first residence permit of a regular entrepreneur inform two months, and the same time estimate is on the employee’s residence permit application.

It is therefore possible for startup entrepreneurs to get a permit faster than many others, and for two years they also have an unlimited right to work without a previously acquired job or availability consideration. For the availability consideration, the employer must find out whether labor is available for the task from Finland, the EU or the European Economic Area within a reasonable time.

Director of the other work performance area of ​​the Finnish Immigration Service Juha Kannelmaa does not believe that the residence permit is misused, at least widely or systematically, so that the new arrivals aim for paid work in Finland instead of running a growing company.

“Business plans must be drawn up and Business Finland’s positive statement obtained before an application can even be submitted. There is so much preparation in advance that I don’t know how much faster it would be (compared to other types of residence permits),” he says.

Kannelmaa says that post-monitoring is planned at Migris for different permit criteria. Also in the government program increasing supervision of work-based residence permits and preventing abuses are mentioned.

About startup residence permits equivalent in Business Finland Annamari Soikkeli tells STT in his e-mail reply that most of the statements on further authorization are favorable. BF has come to the attention of only a few cases where the business activity has not been promoted during the first permit or the entrepreneurs mainly do other work. The issues have come to light during the extension permit phase or as reports.

Migrin Kannelmaa points out that the reason for staying in the country must remain the same for the entire duration of the residence permit. If the basis of residence changes, a permit must be applied for on a new basis.

Statistics on Migri’s website it is not clear how many of the applicants have received the first startup entrepreneur’s residence permit for one year and how many for two. That is why, for example, by comparing the residence permit decisions of 2021 and the extension permit decisions of 2023, it is not possible to conclude how many of those who received a permit do not apply for or receive an extension permit. In addition, people who are already in Finland on some other basis can apply for an extension permit, i.e. not all applicants have necessarily applied for their first residence permit on the basis of startup entrepreneurship.

The statistics also do not show how many of those who came to Finland with a startup residence permit have stayed in the country on other grounds.

Of course, changing the type of residence permit does not automatically mean that the newcomer did not take his business seriously or promote it seriously. It is well known that a large number of growth companies never make a profit for their owners.

BF’s Soikkeli points out that the first year does not expect very large business growth, as many entrepreneurs spend the first half of the year settling in Finland. Even opening bank accounts is a time-consuming process for entrepreneurs.

Kannelmaa says that the majority of applicants who receive an approval from Business Finland receive a residence permit, because most of the time the applicants also have sufficient means of subsistence and other general requirements for entry into the country.

Those coming for the first time must have 1,000 euros in their account for their own living per month. With the help of savings of 12,000 euros, you can therefore get a permit for one year and with 24,000 euros for two years, which is the maximum duration of the first startup residence permit.

A four-year extended residence permit can be obtained at the longest, for the period for which the applicant can demonstrate continuous income. According to Kannelmaa, the extension permit is often granted for a period shorter than four years.

In addition to BF’s statement, Migri will carry out its own investigations for the extension permit. Kannelmaa says that even if business activity flourishes, for example committing a crime in Finland can prevent you from getting a further permit.

BF’s Soikkeli says that those with a startup entrepreneur’s residence permit often found companies in the software and IT industry. Companies in the health and energy sectors are also common.

The opinion application does not ask to justify why the entrepreneurs are heading to Finland. According to Soikkel, however, those who received a statement are asked in an anonymous customer survey why Finland has been selected as a destination and whether the applicants have considered other countries.

“The answers show that the business environment, stability and security are typical reasons for choosing Finland. Several family entrepreneurs also see children’s education as attractive,” he writes.

It was possible to apply for a startup entrepreneur’s residence permit from 2018. Soikkeli says that Finland wants innovative and scalable ideas and teams that will bring networks, know-how and capital.

The vast majority of applications come from Russia, and last year the number jumped significantly from 2021. Migrin Kannelmaa says that Russians applied for a lot of work permits last year overall. He thinks that the reason is the war in Ukraine and with it the general situation in Russia.

“A lot of Russian citizens left the country at that time, and it was also noticeable in Finland that companies operating in Russia moved both operations and employees to Finland.”