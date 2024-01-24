Growth companies | A Finnish company fights against the world's most common cause of death

A smartphone placed on the chest can be used to diagnose heart diseases. CEO Juuso Blomster hopes that the new features can soon raise the company's value to hundreds of millions of euros.

Finn the growth company Cardiosignal has received ten million euros in additional funding for technology to identify heart diseases at an early stage.

Cardiosignal develops applications where motion sensors in smartphones measure the heart's movements and algorithms report any deviations with analysis tools.

With the help of smartphones, it is possible to implement the technology in various remote care models, because modern smartphones have such gyroscopes and acceleration sensors.

Business idea originated from research work originating from the University of Turku.

“The single most common cause of cerebral infarction is arrhythmia. When meeting patients, it was often seen that, for example, heart rate fluctuations might have been observed in their sports watches. It made me wonder if heart diseases could be measured more accurately with consumer-oriented technologies”, says the CEO of Cardiosignal, a specialist in heart diseases Juso Blomster.

Blomster is also a docent at the University of Turku. At the University of Turku, Blomster's three research colleagues had thought about the same thing.

They researched different sensors that would be easily available to the consumer.

In 2017, the four founded the company after the discoveries they made.

The solution was found in smartphones, which nowadays, with the exception of a few Chinese and Indian models, have both a gyroscope and motion detectors as standard equipment.

Cardiosignal started developing an analysis service where a smartphone application measures heart movements as long as the mobile phone is placed on the chest for one minute.

“ The research results were promising.

The application sends data about heart movements to the cloud, where an algorithm analyzes the data and sends the test results in a few seconds.

In this way, information about the heart's function is obtained, which is otherwise typically obtained by ultrasound.

Clinical ones the research results on the use of the application were promising, says Blomster.

“The first thing we saw was that the atrial fibrillation of the heart was caught 96 percent of the time when measured this way.”

When information about heart movements is obtained in time, complications of heart diseases can be prevented and their treatment can be started in time, Blomster explains the business idea.

Blomster and his group are not the only ones who believe in the idea. Cardiosignal's application is now used to detect atrial fibrillation of the heart, so-called as a medical device. The company has cooperated with Mehiläinen for several years.

According to Blomster, the main target group is healthcare service companies like Mehiläinen.

The market is wide.

Cardiovascular diseases

estimated to cause more than a quarter of global deaths

.

Blomster says that he has held negotiations about using the application in, for example, African countries where there is no extensive hospital infrastructure, but the population has smartphones.

Cardiosignal has already raised 23 million euros in funding. According to Blomster, the turnover has “at least doubled” every year, but last year's turnover is still quite small, around 1.6 million euros.

However, the new ways of using the application have excited investors.

In the completed financing round, Cardiosignal's market value was estimated to be worth tens of millions of euros, but due to the growth prospects, a valuation of hundreds of millions could be relatively soon, according to Blomster.

Some sports watches can already detect atrial fibrillation, but Cardiosignal has developed new features for the early identification of several other heart diseases.

At Cardiosignal, several years of work and clinical research have been done on identifying heart failure.

Patients who are not found to have heart failure are often sent to the heart clinic as well. Perceived shortness of breath can be related to, for example, lung diseases, says Blomster.

According to Blomter, this recognition of heart failure is a feature that other device or app manufacturers do not have. There has already been a lot of demand for it, he says.

Technology also identifies coronary artery disease and aortic valve stenosis, which is the most common valve defect in the heart.

At the moment, healthcare service providers around the world are thinking about how to get patients to treatment in a timely manner so that healthcare costs can be reduced.

Cardiosignal has invested heavily in the US market. It has a branch office in Palo Alto, California.

“The United States is a very big market, and digital services have been well received there,” explains Blomster.

“During the corona pandemic in 2021, there were, for example, around one billion remote reception visits.”

The fate of growth companies like Cardiosignal is often that a large smart device manufacturer buys them as an ancillary service to their own product.

Blomster says that he hasn't given much thought to who the company would be sold to.

“It is the shareholders' decision if the situation arises.”

Blomster says that as a doctor it is extremely interesting to help one person at a time.

“But in the best case scenario, you can help hundreds of millions of people. That's what motivates you and drives you forward.”

