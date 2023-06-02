AFPi

06/02/2023 – 9:36 am

Airlines from around the world, which will gather in Istanbul from this weekend, are returning to pre-pandemic activity levels, but face rising costs, geopolitical tensions and the difficult task of decarbonizing the sector in the face of the crisis. weather.

Nearly 300 airlines will gather on the shores of the Bosphorus from Sunday to Tuesday for the annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The sector is optimistic after having suffered the cataclysm of covid-19, which reduced its clientele by more than 60% in 2020.

It is not far from reaching the 4.5 billion passengers of 2019. In terms of revenue per passenger kilometer (RPK), one of the sector’s benchmarks, airlines in April surpassed the levels of four years ago on national routes for the first time turn

Including international routes, they recovered on average more than 90% of pre-crisis levels. And this despite an increase in ticket prices.

In mid-April, ticket sales in national markets were 20% higher than in the same month in 2019, according to IATA, which attributed this dynamism to the end of the “covid zero” policy in China.

Some airlines went bankrupt during the crisis, but others, backed by governments and after being restructured, are now more profitable.

In Europe, most large companies returned to positive balance sheets in 2022, which allowed them to start reducing their debts and even consider mergers with smaller rivals.

The sector’s growth will be even greater in the East. Inaugurated before the crisis, the new mega-airport in Istanbul competes on Asian routes with the main European airports, such as London-Heathrow, Frankfurt and Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle, but also with those in the Gulf.

Companies from these countries, which unlike European capitals, did not break with Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, can still not only operate in Russia, but also fly over the country, saving time and money.

Aviation must also take action in the face of the climate crisis.

Currently, the sector is responsible for around 3% of global CO2 emissions, but together with the States, it has committed itself to zero net emissions by 2050. To achieve this goal, they depend above all on fuels that are not of fossil origin.

In addition to fuel, rising costs are also due to severe post-crisis shortages, whether of pilots in the United States or of raw materials around the world.























