Two grown snow leopards filmed in Krasnoyarsk Krai

Camera traps in the Seyano-Shushensky Nature Reserve in Krasnoyarsk Krai captured grown-up female snow leopards. The video and details are published on the Telegram channel reserve.

The video shows two specimens of the unique wild animal walking around the park. It is specified that the two kittens were born in 2023 – these are the cubs of a female named Klepa.

As the source specifies, young snow leopards learn about the world through play. “For example, by attacking and stalking each other, snow leopards develop the necessary hunting skills. By running and jumping, the kittens develop their physical abilities,” the article says.