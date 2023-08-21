Tomorrow night, at Sam’s house, they will have to have their picture taken. Hug yourself. Sam and Tijjani yes. Because they grew up together and they left Holland together. The same summer by the way. One for Milan and one for Bologna, who will make their league debut tomorrow evening at the Dall’Ara, 30,000 souls expected and sold out. Sam Beukema and Tijjani Reijnders met in Twente, formed an important friendship and then met again in Alkmaar. Friends. Against. Tomorrow evening in Bologna-Milan. Two career guys.

twente and az

—

Scrolling through the Instagram profile of Beukema, a central defender who knows Italy well having gone on vacation for ten years and in addition to Riccione, is evidence of the friendship that flows over the years, “brothers” full of pride for having made it. Sam has already conquered Motta, just as Reijnders will be one of Pioli’s pivots: as a child, Sam had tried his luck at Go Ahead Eagles and then spent a year at Twente. And that’s where he meets his midfielder friend Tijjani, who grew up in Twente for 4 years. Then, the meeting at Az, a hotbed of talent: Sam arrives there in 2021, Tijjani in 2020: and there the friendship develops fully. The two boys born 25 kilometers apart tomorrow evening will have close duels in the sign of Holland: the beauty of football.