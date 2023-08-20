Manuel Escot has spent three years amusing himself by making majanos every time he runs into a stone with his tractor. He’s already going over five mounds, which jut out from his grain fields like crossroads. He does it not just for practicality, but for the evocation of thinking that they are probably the only remains that remain of the houses of the mayetos, those half a thousand peasants who, in the Rota of 1953, were forced to leave their fields with the construction of the military base. “There were settlers here with their houses,” explains the farmer, just 70 years later, as he points to his cotton and cereal fields, now behind two barbed wire fences, a concertina and a network of cameras. Because, yes, in the largest base of the Spanish Armada, in addition to 9,500 workers, its four American destroyers or its 120 kilometers of roads, there are still almost 400 hectares of crops left.

Although this agricultural vestige of the present has little to do with the community of mayetos that inhabited the 2,500 hectares that the Naval Base of Rota occupies, Spanish, but with shared use with the Armed Forces of the United States. Today’s crop fields are regulated by means of a public authorization for agricultural uses that goes out to tender every four years. After the publication of the last specifications, the one at the end of 2019, up to eight farmers submitted offers to exploit 399 hectares, divided into three lots. María Isabel Barranco, Escot’s wife and also a farmer, took over 277 hectares distributed in two parcels and Juan Antonio Quirós, with the rest.

For Escot and Barranco, who have settled in Jerez for 35 years, this is the first time they have accessed this concession on Base land, but it is by no means their first foray into agriculture. “It comes from my family, my paternal grandparents had a farm in Olvera [Cádiz] and the maternal ones, in Palmar de Troya [Sevilla]”, explains the horticulturist, behind the wheel of an SUV that is already familiar to the military who controls access through the Rota gate. “They already love me and everything,” jokes Escot, accustomed to coming and going frequently through the different entrances of the base to work on his crops.

“I have 50% destined for cotton and the rest for other different crops, such as wheat. What marks the European Economic Community to have subsidies, because otherwise it would not be profitable”, acknowledges Escot. It is not the only requirement. There is more, in this case, taxes by the base. Sunflower is prohibited so as not to attract an already large population of pigeons and birds, which would be an added problem for planes landing and taking off at your airport. In addition, the concessionaires are obliged to maintain the roads and clear the plots, except for sections that remain jungle “and that the US military for their training”, as the farmer explains.

One of the planes takes off at the Rota base under the already harvested wheat field. JUAN CARLOS BULL

“The purpose is to keep the farm clean of weeds. The crops guarantee that there are not so many birds, that the area is clean and clear because it improves visibility and security for infrastructures that are critical,” explains Colonel Manuel Pérez García, head of the Press Relations Office (ORP) of the Navy in Rota. In fact, the formula of taking the exploitation of crops to a public concession is a common pattern not only in Rota. The Ministry of Defense publishes similar specifications for use in the military bases of Getafe, Talavera la Real or Morón de la Frontera. “The public income of the canon that is established [en Rota el pliego ponderaba ofertas a partir de 100 euros la hectárea] they go to the treasury and depend on Patrimonio”, adds the colonel.

Despite the deployment of roads, airport, port, military infrastructures and residential areas, at the Base there is still “a very heterogeneous ecosystem with key species”, as Escot adds, used to seeing flamingos in an interior lagoon, which forms with the rains. . Although this year, he has seen them much less than in previous years. “Farmers who do not have irrigation depend on the rain. Since I sowed the wheat in January, only 10 liters have fallen. It has been a catastrophe”, denounces the overwhelmed concessionaire, after mowing the cereal fields and waiting for the cotton to grow for harvesting between the months of October and November.

The drought overshadows some accounts that, in previous years, gave at least to get “the eaten for the served”, according to Escot. Last year the farmer invested more than 250,000 euros in expenses and obtained benefits that, once all payments were covered, “was left as a salary of 2,000 euros per month.” This year, with losses in wheat harvests that have gone from 3,500 kilos per hectare in 2022 to 1,000 and with the uncertainty of how a cotton that does not look good will fare, Escot does not hide his concern: “This is a disaster, the only profitable thing is the cotton subsidy”.

The farmland landscape that dominated the horizon around Rota in the early 1950s has little to do with the profile of the Rota Naval Base and its huge red water tank today. “This was like in Welcome, Mr. Marshall [película de Luis García Berlanga estrenada, precisamente, en 1953]Only here the Americans stayed”, Pérez explains. The other side of the coin was the diaspora that suffered more than 525 mayetos (according to an estimate made by Dr. Rocío Piñeiro in her thesis on the base) after the expropriation. Some chose to accept the compensation and sought new crops in the vicinity of Rota. Others preferred to leave for colonization lands that gave rise to new rural nuclei, such as Nueva Jarilla, in Jerez de la Frontera.

Meanwhile, fenced in, the Base began a military journey that now adds up to 70 years and in which a testimonial presence of crops was maintained. “At first, I think it was mayetos who supported them, but they left,” explains Escot. For “decades”, it has already been done directly by bidding, as Colonel Pérez points out. Next year he wins from Barranco and Escot, but the man is confident that it will not be the last concession. “I would like to be able to opt for another four years, so that my son can take over,” he explains at 69 years of age. But, just in case, the farmer has already left his mark on those heaps built with stones from the mayetos that preceded him. “Surely they will stay for many years”, imagines Manuel Escot hopefully.