There were more terrorist attacks in Pakistan in 2023 than in years. This has to do with developments in Afghanistan. But the anti-terror police are also responsible for many deaths.

Burial of a soldier killed in an attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 13, 2023 Image: AFP

Dhe new year began in Pakistan as the old one had ended: with violence. Six hairdressers were kidnapped in Mir Ali in the border province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on New Year's Day. On Tuesday, police said they were found murdered. At first no one claimed responsibility for the crime.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan based in Ankara.

But one can assume that there are militant Islamists behind this who consider it un-Islamic to shave or trim beards. In the past, hairdressers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been threatened and attacked by the terrorist militia Tehrike-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban. Mir Ali is a former stronghold of the group fighting for a Sharia state.