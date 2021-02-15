When Belén Hinarejos went to have her first pregnancy ultrasound, the one at 12 weeks’ gestation, in 2005, a nurse at the San Félix Primary Care Center in Sabadell suggested that she be part of an investigation. This is how the scientific monitoring of the development of her son, Roger, began. Then it was a fetus of only a few grams, but today it is about to turn 15 years old and the tests continue. Both are part of the more than 3,700 mothers and 3,700 children monitored in seven areas of the country within the INMA project coordinated by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal). An investigation with volunteers that has lasted for 20 years, the largest of its kind in Spain, with results that show the impact of pollution on size at birth, the development of lung or cognitive function.

“I am a scientist, I work as a laboratory technician and research has always attracted me, I thought I had nothing to lose,” says Hinarejos, who without receiving anything in return accepted that they began to take blood samples and have to fill out endless questionnaires about their health, their diet, their lifestyle … Several of the questions focused on their place of residence: a flat on a street in Sabadell with a lot of car traffic and high levels of air pollution. At the same time, in the pregnancy ultrasounds, measurements of the child within her were also taken, such as the size of the head, the femur or the weight. Roger was born on May 10, 2006, almost a month earlier than his turn. Despite being a premature baby, he weighed about three kilos.

Maite Lemus used to work in a bank, but left it to go on to teaching. “I was fed up,” she says. He also fled the pollution of Valencia and moved to a quiet house on the outskirts of the city, with a terrace from which you can see the Mediterranean Sea and the Sierra Calderona. “I was looking for quality of life,” emphasizes the Valencian woman, who was recruited for the study at the end of 2004, when she went to the La Fe hospital for the first pregnancy ultrasound. Their daughter Arantxa was born on June 10, 2005. “Any research that can help health must be supported,” says Lemus, who says that more than 15 years later she had just had blood taken and a cytology done.

One of the first results obtained with the volunteer data was that, on average, babies whose mothers lived in areas with more polluted air weighed less and were smaller at birth. A relationship with pollution that was even clearer with pregnant women who spent more time at home. There are several scientific works published in this regard within the project, such as the appeared in 2011 in the magazine Environmental Health Perspectives, with information on 2,505 mothers and 2,505 babies, including Roger and Arantxa. The researchers estimated the exposure of pregnant women to nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) and benzene and compared measurements of the infants at birth. “We discovered that the children of mothers in more polluted areas weighed an average of 70 or 80 grams less than those of the same city in less contaminated areas,” explains Jordi Sunyer, one of the authors of the scientific work and first director of the project. INMA. “This was not due to social differences, because most of the people in the most polluted areas had a better education and more opportunities for a better life,” he says.

During the delivery in which Roger was born in Sabadell, one of the nurses who collected samples of the umbilical cord was Silvia Fochs, who then ended up taking care of his follow-up, along with many other children. “We are like their aunts, we have seen them born,” he says with emotion. Periodically, usually every two years, they contact mothers and children to arrange a new visit in which to carry out more tests and more questionnaires. In addition, in this time they have been collecting biological samples of all kinds that are kept in freezers at -80 degrees of temperature. They are thus preserved so that researchers can dispose of this material as scientific work progresses and because perhaps in the future they will serve to extract important information that is now unknown. “There is still pregnancy urine from 16 years ago to continue investigating,” says Fochs.

The origin of the INMA project is in the studies started in 1997 in Ribera d’Ebre and Menora, as well as another one started in 2000 in Granada. These three investigations with volunteers were the basis for launching a much more ambitious program between 2001 and 2002 with the incorporation of four other follow-up studies (also called cohort studies) in Asturias, Guipuzkoa, Valencia and Sabadell. These seven coordinated areas to harmonize their scientific work represent a mine of information for researchers.

In Europe there are even larger studies of this type: If here the babies are already adolescents, in Finland there are active investigations with people born in the 60s and 80s, and in the United Kingdom there are those that follow now to the children of the first children.

At four years of age, one of the tests performed on Roger was a spirometry. This consists of blowing into a device (spirometer) that measures the amount of air that one can retain and the velocity of pulmonary flow. Although this type of test is usually carried out at older ages, the tests with 1,175 children from Sabadell and Gipuzkoa worked and again gave interesting results. The investigation published this time in Thorax in 2015 found a relationship between prenatal exposure to polluted air caused by traffic and a deficit in lung function in preschool children. “We saw that there was a certain delay in how these lungs matured, linked to air pollution,” emphasizes researcher Jordi Sunyer.

During their childhood, there have been multiple tests carried out on children and the systems used to collect the samples. Children have sometimes been asked to carry backpacks with pollution collectors. And there have even been occasions when nurses have gone to the families’ own homes to vacuum the dust from the mattresses or to place a meter on the windows with which to analyze the air. “I think I began to be aware of what was happening at the age of seven, I knew it was to do an experiment with people my age,” says Arantxa. “I have been tested of all kinds, but I have always liked it a lot, I feel important and it amuses me,” he says.

Roger last year had to wear a heart rate watch and a belt that monitored his physical activity and sleep hours for a while. He also had to carry a collector to measure pollution in his class at school. “It is true that some tests are a bit heavy, but it is for a good cause”, says the Sabadell. “This is very interesting for the future, as pollution has serious consequences for health and the environment.”

As detailed by Llúcia González, a psychopedagogue at the CIBER (Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red) of Epidemiology and Public Health, who monitors Arantxa and other children in Valencia, questionnaires are key to obtain information not only on what they eat or their habits, but also their mental development. To study their brain, computer games are also used from the age of four. They are more objective to measure your cognitive abilities. In one of the exercises used, objects appear on the screen for seven minutes – a boat, a ball, a horse – and the little ones must always press the space bar on the keyboard, except when an X appears. It is used to measure your attention span.

From the data obtained with this same computer game —in Asturias, Guipuzkoa, Sabadell and Valencia—, the researchers determined in a study published in 2017 Environmental International that greater exposure to NO₂ contamination, mainly during pregnancy and, to a lesser extent, after delivery, is also associated with poor attentional function in children aged 4 to 5 years. “With pollution, we have found a lot to do with attentional function, memory, mental development and motor skills; which is also very consistent with the results of other studies ”, emphasizes Mònica Guxens, ISGlobal researcher who participated in this scientific work and current director of the INMA project. “On the other hand, we have not found a relationship with ADHD [trastorno por déficit de atención e hiperactividad], autism traits, depression, anxiety, and aggressiveness, although other US cohort studies have done so ”.

“We still have many questions to answer,” Guxens says, explaining that research now seeks to better understand the relationship of pollution with childhood obesity or with precursors of possible cardiovascular diseases in the future. However, in these 20 years of project it has already been shown that air pollution, apart from causing illnesses in children (such as asthma or other respiratory problems), can also affect the functionalities of children, even if they are healthy. To what extent in life does it condition having a lower cognitive development or respiratory function? “It is not clear, but the ideal is that the brain grows in its fullness, nobody wants to have less development”, responds the director of INMA.

“It is not the same for someone to have an intelligence coefficient of 85 and lower 5 points to another with 135 to which it drops to 130,” says researcher Jordi Sunyer, who points out that individually each case is different and depends on the predetermined potentialities for each child. “We are not certain that these functional impacts are very decisive for the development, well-being or health of a person, but what we do know is that at the collective level this has great socioeconomic importance,” he emphasizes. “These differences are very noticeable at the scale of an entire neighborhood or an entire population exposed to high levels of pollution.”

