After 46 years, the city of Varosha in the Turkish north of Cyprus is due to reopen. Greek Cypriots and the EU protest.

BERLIN taz | Behind a rusty fence, crowned by barbed wire, a fine sandy beach stretches to the east. Skyscrapers, villas and apartment blocks stretch along the coast. No civilian has set foot on this beach for 46 years. The buildings have fallen into disrepair, the adjacent streets, which can be seen from the fence, are overgrown with bushes. Nobody has lived in the city of Varosha, a suburb of Famagusta in Cyprus, since 1974. Soldiers from the Turkish army are the only people allowed to enter Varosha.

The deep sleep of this ghost town ends on Thursday. The prime minister of the “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”, which is only recognized by Turkey, Ersin Tatar, announced during a visit to Ankara that parts of the cordoned-off city, which is called Naman Maras in Turkish, will be opened. On Wednesday Turkish Cypriot workers were busy setting up a checkpoint at the cordon.

The opening could be a gesture of normalization, but the Greek Cypriots living in the south of the island see it as the opposite. Its president Nikos Anasasiades complained on television: “What Turkey has decided violates all resolutions of the UN Security Council. It is an extremely unacceptable action. “

The Turkish President Rezep Tayyip Erdoğan sounded completely different: Varosha is “undisputed” on the soil of Northern Cyprus. And: “We know that many will be uncomfortable.” In fact, the opening of Varosha is increasing tensions on the island.

Accidental capture

Varosha, inhabited exclusively by island Greeks, came under Turkish control during the Cyprus War of 1974. At that time, the Turkish army occupied around a third of the Mediterranean island in response to a coup by the Greek military. The people of Greek origin living there were forced to flee to the south, and soon afterwards the Turks living in the south left their homeland and had to move to the now Turkish north. After this ethnic cleansing, the rulers proclaimed a state of their own on what was now Turkish territory in 1983, the “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”.

Varosha is said to have been conquered by the Turkish army by mistake in 1974, actually the plan was not to attack the Greek suburb of Turkish-inhabited Famagusta. The ceasefire agreement stipulated that the place should not be settled. Varosha was cordoned off and fell into disrepair as a bargaining chip from the Turkish side for negotiations on the reunification of Cyprus that never came to a conclusion.

Dangerous ignition

Varosha is now apparently not fully open: According to Cypriot Turkish media reports, it is mainly about the beach area, not the whole city, which once had 40,000 inhabitants. Also, no shops or houses should be renovated or opened, so the property rights of the former residents should not be affected.

The unilateral Turkish move comes at a time of growing tensions in the triangle of Cyprus, Greece and Turkey. Just a few days ago, a Turkish research vessel in search of gas left marine waters near the island that had been claimed by Cyprus. Previously, a similar mission in waters claimed by Greece had brought the conflict between Athens and Ankara close to a war.

The EU, of which the Greek Republic of Cyprus is a member, has accused Turkey of fueling the conflict in Cyprus with the move. The EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrelll criticized this as a “serious violation” of the UN ceasefire agreement. The decision is “not helpful” for a solution to the Cyprus conflict.