Electoral political polls today June 13, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – A poll by Demos & Pi on the war in Ukraine says that support for sending arms to Kiev is growing among Italian voters. But those who vote for Fratelli d’Italia are less enthusiastic than the others. The acquisition of Ilvo Diamanti for Republic he says that the majority of Italians are also in favor of sanctions against Russia. But in February 2022 the consensus reached 70%, now it has dropped to just over 60%. Unreserved support for Kiev is expressed by 41% of Italians. On the other hand, 31% say they are against both sanctions and arms.

More than three out of four people who express a high sense of trust in the European Union agree with maintaining the sanctions. 64% consider it useful to send weapons to Ukraine. But, as mentioned, in the party of Giorgia Meloni voters are not enthusiastic about either the guns or the sanctions. The rank and file of the Democratic Party, on the other hand, thinks differently on both topics. But it is the Forza Italia voters who show the highest degree of consensus. The voters of the M5s are instead the most skeptical. Finally, the base of the League is perfectly average.

