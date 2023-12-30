Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Bundestag President Bas and the German Social Association are concerned about social cohesion. They demand steps against xenophobia and right-wing populism.

Berlin – At the turn of the year, warnings about the further rise of the AfD, which is partly right-wing, are becoming louder: “Right-wing populists are increasingly attacking democracy – networked throughout Europe,” warned Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD). Daily Mirror.

The German Social Association (SoVD) sees crumbling social cohesion as the cause: “Many people have great fears for the future and existential problems – right down to the middle of society,” said SoVD board chairwoman Michaela Engelmeier to the newspapers Funke Media Group.

Björn Höcke can legally be described as a “fascist”. In February 2023 he spoke at the “proven right-wing extremist” PEGIDA movement. © AFP/STRINGER

“Cohesion is crumbling”: Social association calls for more taxes and government spending

“Conflicts within the population are increasing and social cohesion is crumbling,” said Englmeier. “Right-wing populist, xenophobic and anti-minority positions” are becoming increasingly popular in society.

Anyone who wants to make cuts in the social sector is acting with gross negligence. The association is calling on the traffic light government to invest in the welfare state instead. The state should raise the money for this through higher taxes on the rich, for example through higher inheritance taxes, the reintroduction of wealth taxes or a higher top tax rate. The association also called for the debt brake to be suspended again and reformed.

In the last few weeks, Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) announced cuts in citizens' benefits. The Federal Constitutional Court previously accepted the reallocation of Corona funds to the “climate– and transformation funds”. This meant that a billion-dollar hole in the federal budget had to be filled.

The President of the Bundestag is skeptical about the AfD ban and is holding citizens accountable

Bundestag President Bas said that politicians cannot solve the problem of right-wing extremism and anti-Semitism alone. “Xenophobia and anti-Semitism do not simply disappear. In view of these dangers, many citizens are too quiet for me,” warned the SPD politician.

She was rather skeptical about the AfD ban process. “Just because we ban a party doesn’t mean we can get this attitude out of our minds,” she said. The federal government's former Eastern Commissioner, Marco Wanderwitz, has been vehemently calling for such a ban to be submitted to the Federal Constitutional Court for months. For him, too, a ban on the AfD would only be “a breathing space for democracy.” he said to the Frankfurter Rundschau.

Right-wing populism in Germany: Bas demands action from the parties

However, in view of the upcoming state elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg and the European elections in 2024, the President of the Bundestag expressed optimism: the feared shift to the right could still be prevented. In Thuringia and Saxony, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution now classifies the AfD as “certainly right-wing extremist”. In all three federal states where elections are taking place, the AfD is the strongest force in surveys. Bundestag President Bas believes that in order to prevent an AfD victory, the democratic parties must set about solving people's problems, “one by one.” (afp/kb)