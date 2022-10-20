According to the Bank of Russia, illegal credit organizations are increasingly operating via the Internet: in 2022, there were more than a third of the total number of identified violators of the law. Most of them advertise their services through ad platforms and social media, which appeals to young people aged 18-24. At the same time, many “illegals” use gaps in the legislation in the implementation of their activities. Izvestia dealt with the situation.

As Izvestia was told in the press service of the Bank of Russia, over the three quarters of this year, the regulator managed to identify 3,618 financial entities with signs of illegal activity. Of these, almost 1.5 thousand companies had signs of financial pyramids, more than 1.2 thousand turned out to be illegal creditors, and over 900 – illegal FOREX dealers. According to the results of a new study by the NAFI Analytical Center, young people (89%) from 18 to 24 years old most often encountered cases of fraud.

In the first quarter, 171 illegal lending organizations were identified, in the second – 492, in the third – 558. The number of illegal creditors is increasing, including against the backdrop of general economic difficulties, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation notes. More than 41% of such organizations acted through Internet projects. At the same time, at least 85% of all illegal lenders advertised their services through social networks, including ad platforms.

As experts at the financial services marketplace Mosbirzhi explained to Izvestia, often the reason is the refusal of assistance from a legally operating credit institution, so that “clients themselves find illegal creditors who offer to solve any problem for a small fee.”

— Peak traffic on the Finuslugi website (Mosbirzha project) occurred in the week from September 19 to 24, however, it was at this time that the trend of improving lending conditions reversed — rates began to rise again, and banks tightened lending conditions and requirements for borrowers, — financiers say. — According to the Finuslug analytical center, the index of interest rates on loans rose by 1.69 percentage points in October alone. To date, the average total cost of credit (FCC) for consumer loans in banks from the top 20 is 19.69% per annum.

According to the press service of the Association for the Development of Financial Literacy (at the Central Bank), scammers advertise their “services” on social networks and on ad sites, and these sites are not included in the regulators’ response perimeter. Therefore, there is no legal mechanism for blocking such information, by analogy with how phishing sites are blocked, the ARFG notes.

The press service of Rosfinmonitoring warns that “before contacting a certain creditor, it is necessary to clarify on the website of the Bank of Russia (whether they have a license) that he has the appropriate license, including for banking or microfinance activities.” Violators and organizers of fraud await criminal liability, including under Art. 172 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal banking activity”). The Ministry of Internal Affairs did not respond to Izvestia’s request about this situation.

Currently, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation is taking active measures to combat such creditors. A defrauded borrower can apply to the Central Bank Service for the Protection of the Rights of Consumers of Financial Services upon the conclusion of a loan agreement with an unlicensed lender. Many lawyers consider it necessary to introduce special liability measures for violations of advertising legislation, as well as toughen administrative and criminal liability. For example, introduce a simplified procedure for canceling the registration of a legal entity when signs of financial activity without a license are identified.

There may be companies on the market that initially met all the requirements of the Central Bank, but then took up violations, says Dmitry Solomnikov, an expert at 1Capital – a verified appraiser. Due to illegal activities, consumers began to complain about them, after which the Central Bank blacklisted these organizations.

“For example, there are credit consumer cooperatives — they are engaged in lending,” explains Solomnikov. – And we worked with a cooperative, which attracted funds at 12-15% in order to invest in business. At that time, the rate on bank deposits was only 8%. And the cooperative really managed three areas: a dairy farm, a taxi depot and a collection agency. The founder announced large-scale plans, but after a few years the cooperative stopped paying interest on loans, and then stopped returning the body of the loan. Deceived customers began to complain, and the cooperative was blacklisted, and now bankruptcy proceedings are open against it.

According to experts, illegal creditors can hide under the guise of a legal company. Therefore, you need to carefully study loan agreements, collateral, etc. The main questions are: who and how will evaluate the collateralized property (if lending is secured), how will this property be sold at auction?

Illegal creditors today are mainly organizations or individual entrepreneurs that offer loan services, but do not have a license from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation to carry out such activities. explains Vladimir Kuznetsov, Vice President of the Association of Lawyers for Registration, Liquidation, Bankruptcy and Legal Representation.

“This issue is rather complicated from a legal point of view, because if the borrower is aware of the legal status of the lender and agrees to the terms of the loan, then such a lender will be more than legal and the right to claim against the borrower will be valid,” says Vladimir Kuznetsov.

The point, however, is that “illegals” deliberately mislead borrowers about their legal status, forming a trusting attitude towards the offered service among borrowers.

Thus, the lawyer explains, conceptually the law does not prohibit the activity of issuing loans in the absence of a license, since this issue lies in the field of freedom of contract, but misleading consumers about the existence of a license can be qualified in different ways: from a transaction made under the influence of a delusion or from abuse of law, to criminal fraud.

Yury Alexandrov, director of the legal company “A.Legal” (St. Petersburg), notes that proving “illegal” circumstances can be quite problematic if we are not talking about the issuance of many loans by one person in a short period of time to various citizens who are in no way connected with the lender. In addition, the issuance of a loan to cover up illegal activities can be carried out through a chain of intermediaries, which also complicates the proof, since it is extremely difficult to prove the mass issuance of a loan by the same person. In such a situation, such persons may refer to the existence of friendly relations with each other, which cannot be objectively verified, the lawyer notes.

“Also, one of the factors that significantly affects the difficulty of controlling such transactions is the fact that funds can be issued in cash on receipt, as a result of which such an operation is not visible to banks and regulatory authorities,” says Yuri Alexandrov.

As the lawyer points out, in the case of a loan from a private person with the debtor’s argument that the creditor did not have a license, and therefore the loan agreement is invalid by virtue of Art. Art. 168, 169 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation, the courts very often disagree and collect the debt.