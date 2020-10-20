On the other hand, in the IPL, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are batting runs, while on the inflation pitch, onions, potatoes and tomatoes are batting brilliantly. The tomato is definitely down a hundred, but the game is tickling. In view of its increased demand in Navratri, potato has completed half-century in many cities, while onion is rapidly progressing towards century.
Although pulses, oil and green vegetables are also jumping on the inflation pitch, the prices of potatoes, onions and tomatoes are spoiling the budget of the common man’s kitchen. Talking about the data available on the website of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs today i.e. October 20, the retail price of onion in Tiruchirappalli has reached Rs 75 per kg. Hearing the name of Tiruchirapalli, the people of the Hindi speaking state may get some relief from the fact that this city is far away, so do not be confused. On Monday, the wholesale price of some onion varieties in Nasik Mandi reached Rs 6200 a quintal.
As of today, till 2 pm on the website, the onion retail rate has reached between 60 and 75 rupees in 21 cities of the country. At the same time, onion is stinging between 50 and 55 in 18 cities. The cheapest onion is being sold in Rajkot, Gujarat at Rs 25 per kg.
|center
|potato
|onion
|tomatoes
|Tiruchirappalli
|50
|75
|15
|Cuttack
|32
|70
|60
|Balasore
|32
|70
|50
|Imphal
|50
|70
|100
|Visakhapatnam
|35
|68
|37
|Gorakhpur
|45
|65
|50
|Rourkela
|35
|65
|45
|Jeypore
|34
|65
|55
|Vijayawada
|37
|65
|33
|Dindigul
|40
|65
|22
|Jammu
|40
|60
|50
|Bhatinda
|38
|60
|55
|Durg
|40
|60
|30
|Sambalpur
|33
|60
|45
|Berhampur
|35
|60
|50
|Shillong
|50
|60
|60
|Tura
|50
|60
|80
|Gangtok
|55
|60
|60
|Adilabad
|40
|60
|40
|Suryapet
|45
|60
|38
|Dharmapuri
|38
|60
|15
|Ramanathapuram
|45
|60
|25
|Shimla
|40
|55
|50
|Hospice
|45
|55
|50
|face
|33
|55
|30
|Hyderabad
|40
|55
|28
|Tirupati
|47
|52
|42
|Jadcherla
|38
|52
|32
|Panchkula
|40
|50
|50
|Market
|45
|50
|48
|Solan
|40
|50
|50
|Srinagar.
|60
|50
|60
|Kanpur
|40
|50
|57
|Agra
|40
|50
|50
|Jaipur
|35
|50
|40
|Ranchi
|37
|50
|40
|Itanagar
|50
|50
|60
|Karimnagar
|35
|50
|33
|Cuddalore
|43
|50
|22
|Agartala
|44
|49
|68
|Ahmedabad
|38
|45
|58
|Warangal
|30
|45
|35
|Puducherry
|40
|45
|15
|Muzaffarpur
|37
|43
|43
|Amritsar
|40
|40
|60
|Hand
|35
|40
|50
|quota
|40
|40
|60
|Raiganj
|35
|40
|80
|Chandigarh
|35
|35
|45
|Gurgaon
|35
|35
|50
|Udaipur
|25
|35
|30
|Rampurhat
|30
|35
|30
|Kurnool
|44
|34
|26
|Jabalpur
|40
|33
|45
|Allahabad
|35
|30
|50
|Reva
|30
|30
|40
|sea
|32
|30
|32
|Jodhpur
|40
|30
|50
|Jhansi
|31
|27
|45
|Rajkot
|30
|25
|40
|Max value
|60
|75
|100
|Lowest Price
|25
|25
|15
|Model price
|40
|60
|50
Source: – – State Civil Supplies Department
note:- The difference in prices of a commodity at different centers is partly due to differences in its variety.
