On the other hand, in the IPL, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are batting runs, while on the inflation pitch, onions, potatoes and tomatoes are batting brilliantly. The tomato is definitely down a hundred, but the game is tickling. In view of its increased demand in Navratri, potato has completed half-century in many cities, while onion is rapidly progressing towards century.

Also read: Wholesale price reaches 6200 quintal in Nashik

Although pulses, oil and green vegetables are also jumping on the inflation pitch, the prices of potatoes, onions and tomatoes are spoiling the budget of the common man’s kitchen. Talking about the data available on the website of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs today i.e. October 20, the retail price of onion in Tiruchirappalli has reached Rs 75 per kg. Hearing the name of Tiruchirapalli, the people of the Hindi speaking state may get some relief from the fact that this city is far away, so do not be confused. On Monday, the wholesale price of some onion varieties in Nasik Mandi reached Rs 6200 a quintal.

As of today, till 2 pm on the website, the onion retail rate has reached between 60 and 75 rupees in 21 cities of the country. At the same time, onion is stinging between 50 and 55 in 18 cities. The cheapest onion is being sold in Rajkot, Gujarat at Rs 25 per kg.

center potato onion tomatoes Tiruchirappalli 50 75 15 Cuttack 32 70 60 Balasore 32 70 50 Imphal 50 70 100 Visakhapatnam 35 68 37 Gorakhpur 45 65 50 Rourkela 35 65 45 Jeypore 34 65 55 Vijayawada 37 65 33 Dindigul 40 65 22 Jammu 40 60 50 Bhatinda 38 60 55 Durg 40 60 30 Sambalpur 33 60 45 Berhampur 35 60 50 Shillong 50 60 60 Tura 50 60 80 Gangtok 55 60 60 Adilabad 40 60 40 Suryapet 45 60 38 Dharmapuri 38 60 15 Ramanathapuram 45 60 25 Shimla 40 55 50 Hospice 45 55 50 face 33 55 30 Hyderabad 40 55 28 Tirupati 47 52 42 Jadcherla 38 52 32 Panchkula 40 50 50 Market 45 50 48 Solan 40 50 50 Srinagar. 60 50 60 Kanpur 40 50 57 Agra 40 50 50 Jaipur 35 50 40 Ranchi 37 50 40 Itanagar 50 50 60 Karimnagar 35 50 33 Cuddalore 43 50 22 Agartala 44 49 68 Ahmedabad 38 45 58 Warangal 30 45 35 Puducherry 40 45 15 Muzaffarpur 37 43 43 Amritsar 40 40 60 Hand 35 40 50 quota 40 40 60 Raiganj 35 40 80 Chandigarh 35 35 45 Gurgaon 35 35 50 Udaipur 25 35 30 Rampurhat 30 35 30 Kurnool 44 34 26 Jabalpur 40 33 45 Allahabad 35 30 50 Reva 30 30 40 sea 32 30 32 Jodhpur 40 30 50 Jhansi 31 27 45 Rajkot 30 25 40 Max value 60 75 100 Lowest Price 25 25 15 Model price 40 60 50

Source: – – State Civil Supplies Department

note:- The difference in prices of a commodity at different centers is partly due to differences in its variety.