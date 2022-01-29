This is apparent from an analysis of measurement data from the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) by Pesticide Action Network Netherlands (PAN NL). Apples, pears, cherries, spinach and cucumbers showed a marked increase in the number of different harmful pesticides found between 2007 and 2020. The action group looked specifically at 55 substances that, according to a European regulation from 2009, must be removed from the market because they are the most harmful to health or the environment.

In the majority of the pears, apples, strawberries and leeks examined, at least one pesticide from that group was found in 2020, the analysis shows. For example, the endocrine disrupting substance difenoconazole was found five times more often in 2020 than in 2006. This is worrying, says Hans Muilerman of PAN NL. “It means that the exposure of consumers to these substances, and therefore the health risks, have increased. These are substances that are associated with a whole range of serious effects, such as Parkinson’s, autism, thyroid disorders and reproductive problems.”