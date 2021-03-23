W.hen pubs are closed, cultural events are not allowed to take place and friends can only be reached via video chat, suddenly there is an unexpectedly large amount of free time. In this situation, electronic games seem to have been a means for many Germans to escape the corona dreariness. That brought record growth to the German video game market. Last year sales of games, game hardware and digital goods and services for video games increased by around a third (32 percent) or a good 2 billion euros. This is shown by the market figures of the Federal Association of the Video Game Industry “Game”, which are available exclusively to the FAZ. There has never been such a growth; the year before, the market grew by just 6 percent.

Germans spent a total of 8.5 billion euros in 2020 on video games and their accessories. “Germany is the largest market for video games in Europe,” says Game Managing Director Felix Falk: “That was not always the case, but in the meantime Germany has been able to take this position and – after the United States, Japan, South Korea and China – as the fifth largest market consolidate the world. “

Delivery difficulties slow down growth

Of the total value of sales, only just under 1.2 billion came from the purchase of games for computers or game consoles. In contrast, sales drivers in the video game market are so-called in-game purchases, i.e. the acquisition of digital goods that bring gaming advantages. Many mobile games, for example, are based on the fact that the player has to wait a while after a move before being allowed to make the next move. If he spends a small amount of money, however, he does not have to wait. Numerous such mini-purchases add up to 3.3 billion euros, which were implemented in this segment. With growth of one billion euros (44 percent), around half of the total market growth is attributable to this category. In a similarly strong percentage, but at a lower level, sales with game subscriptions and other online services also increased; together, gamers spent around 850 million euros on them (previously: 570 million).

That’s because subscribing to games is becoming increasingly popular. One successful service in this segment is Microsoft’s “Xbox Game Pass”. The American game console manufacturer, as well as its Japanese competitor Sony, is pleased that the hardware business also grew strongly, by 26 percent to 3.2 billion euros. The growth could have been even greater if Sony and Microsoft had been able to fully satisfy the great demand with their Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X console generations, which were released at the end of the year. Even now, around four months after it was released, the new Playstation, for example, is still not easily available.