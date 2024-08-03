Hassan Al-Warfali (Cairo, Agencies)

Amid growing fears of a Middle East escalation, the United States has reinforced its military presence, following the assassination of the head of Hamas’s political bureau in Tehran, in an operation attributed to Israel, and the assassination of a prominent leader in an Israeli strike near Beirut.

The US Department of Defense announced yesterday that in light of the possibility of regional escalation by Iran or its partners, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has issued orders to make adjustments to its military posture in the Middle East to mitigate the potential for regional escalation. The Pentagon announced in a statement that the United States will deploy more warships and an additional squadron of warplanes to bolster its military presence in the region.

The statement indicated that these adjustments in military positioning are in addition to a wide range of capabilities that the US Army maintains in the region, including the amphibious ship USS Wasp and the Marine Expeditionary Unit operating in the eastern Mediterranean.

In an indication of growing concerns, rumors are circulating in Lebanon about the cancellation of flights to Beirut, which civil aviation denied. However, Air France and Transavia France have extended the suspension of their flights to Beirut until at least August 6 due to the security situation. Kuwait Airways announced yesterday that it was suspending its flights to and from Beirut, starting next Monday, indefinitely. Meanwhile, France called on its citizens visiting Iran to leave “as soon as possible.”

Yesterday, the British government urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately, and the US embassy in Lebanon urged Americans to “book any available travel tickets” and leave the country.

Sweden announced yesterday that it is closing its embassy in Beirut, after urging 10,000 of its citizens to leave Lebanon. Its foreign minister said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed its employees to leave Beirut and travel to Cyprus, and the ministry plans to temporarily move its embassy.”

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported yesterday that a high-level Israeli delegation arrived in Cairo to hold talks on reaching a truce agreement and exchanging detainees in the Gaza Strip.

The Times of Israel quoted two informed sources as saying that the delegation, which includes the head of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, David Barnea, the head of the General Security Service (Shin Bet), Ronen Bar, and the government representative for the West Bank and Gaza, Ghassan Alian, will hold meetings with the head of Egyptian intelligence Abbas Kamel and Egyptian military officials.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the day before yesterday that the Israeli delegation will head to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Saturday or Sunday evening.

On the ground, a Lebanese security source reported the killing of a member of an armed group in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon yesterday, and Lebanese armed elements claimed responsibility for two attacks on Israeli sites near the border yesterday.

In the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army continues its military operations, an Israeli airstrike on a school housing displaced people in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City killed at least 10 Palestinians.

In the occupied West Bank, five people were killed in an Israeli strike, the Palestinian news agency WAFA, a hospital director and a witness reported. The Israeli military said it targeted an “armed cell” in the Tulkarm governorate that was on its way to carry out an attack.

The agency reported that a drone fired two missiles at a vehicle carrying five young men, killing them instantly and completely catching fire with everyone inside.