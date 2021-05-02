B.With the corona vaccinations in Germany, the next stage is in sight: By the week of June 7th at the latest, employees should be able to be vaccinated by company doctors directly through the company. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, at least 500,000 vaccine doses per week are planned for this, as reported by “Welt am Sonntag” first. This is supposed to make vaccinations easier, even without having to take care of practice appointments yourself. In the new week, the federal and state governments want to look for a quick agreement on which corona restrictions for vaccinated people can be removed.

The federal government had already announced a broad involvement of company doctors for June. With growing delivery quantities, the vaccination network in the area should become even larger. After the start with mobile vaccination teams and more than 400 regional vaccination centers in the federal states, there are now more than 60,000 medical practices. The vaccinations have clearly picked up speed. In the meantime, 26.9 percent of German citizens have received at least one vaccination. 7.7 percent have full vaccination protection with a second syringe.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) told the “Welt am Sonntag” that many were still waiting for vaccination appointments. “But in a few weeks we will probably have more vaccines than appointments.” With low-threshold offers, company doctors could help to attract people to vaccinate who “are not looking for the counter-argument, but the opportunity”. Employer President Rainer Dulger told the “Rheinische Post”: “The advantage of companies is that they have trustworthy access to their employees, we reach around 31 million people.”

Companies are preparing

There is now a more specific start date for company doctors, even if there are still questions to be clarified. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) called after the recent vaccination summit with the federal states a fair distribution of vaccine with different densities of large industrial companies in the republic. Many companies are already getting ready. Deutsche Bahn is planning at least ten vaccination centers nationwide. According to the company, the insurer Allianz has prepared 27 vaccination lines at 15 locations. More than 1,000 employees at the automotive supplier Continental could soon be vaccinated every day.

For medical practices and company doctors, more than three million doses of the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer are expected each week in June. After 3.4 million doses in the week of May 31st, more than 3.6 million should follow for three weeks and then more than 3.7 million in the week of June 28th. According to a delivery forecast (as of April 30), the practices are to receive 1.6 million doses per week from Biontech in May and more than one million doses of the preparation from Astra-Zeneca each in the first two weeks of May. The vaccination centers will initially continue to receive more than two million doses per week in May and June.

The 70 percent in view

Medical President Klaus Reinhardt told the German Press Agency: “I am convinced that we will now be able to vaccinate a sufficiently large number of people quickly to achieve a significant drop in infection rates.” It is even possible for more than 70 percent of the population – this is considered a trademark for the protection of society as a whole. There is a part that would prefer to be vaccinated by the family doctor, said Reinhardt. “These people trust their doctor, whom they have known for years.” This factor works significantly with regard to those who still have doubts.

With more vaccinations in practices and companies, the future of vaccination centers is also moving into focus. The chairman of the health committee in the Bundestag, Erwin Rüddel (CDU), told the FAS: “If the vaccination prioritization is lifted at the end of May or beginning of June, it would make sense to leave the vaccination to the doctors.” More than half of those eligible for vaccination could have received at least one primary vaccination at the end of May. By mid-June, three quarters could be vaccinated for the first time. From then on, the vaccination centers should only give appointments for second vaccinations.

Under great time pressure, the federal government wants to clarify what corona rules should still apply to citizens with full vaccination protection. In order to accelerate this, an ordinance is to be coordinated in advance with the Bundestag and the federal states in the next few days and then quickly sealed – possibly as early as next Friday in the Bundesrat. A draft by Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) provides relief for exit and contact restrictions. Vaccinated and convalescent people should also be able to go to shops, zoos or the hairdresser without a corona test.