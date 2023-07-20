Cooperation between the UAE and Turkey in the field of climate action has formed a fundamental pillar to enhance efforts to confront the phenomenon of climate change, through several strategic projects that contribute to achieving the goals of climate neutrality in both countries.

The environmental and climate cooperation between the UAE and Turkey derives its strength from adopting a responsible approach on this issue, and the past period witnessed growing cooperation to strengthen these relations, through the signing of a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding between the two sides, regarding cooperation in the climate and environmental field. The two countries signed 13 memorandums of cooperation during the visit of the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to the country last February, which included memoranda of cooperation on climate and agricultural work, which reflects the keenness of the two countries to build bridges of cooperation in areas that support the global trend towards climate neutrality.

In terms of development projects in the environmental field, leading companies in the country continue to develop their investments in this field, after the International Holding Company, one of the giant investment holding companies in the Middle East, acquired a 50% stake in Kalyon Energy, a leader in the clean energy market in Turkey, for 1.8 billion dirhams, through its subsidiary, International Energy Holding.

This strategic cooperation would reflect positively on the regional level, by attracting the attention of foreign investors to invest in renewable energy projects.

In terms of international cooperation to combat climate challenges, the country is hosting the 28th edition of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this year at Expo Dubai. Turkey, for its part, is preparing to participate strongly in the framework of its support for the UAE’s perspective on sustainability, in light of the growing climate ambitions of Turkey and the world at large.

Turkey has set a number of targets for the year 2023 to support the global climate action process, in cooperation with the UAE and other countries. According to the Anadolu Agency, Turkey has affirmed the continuation of combating climate change during this year, by intensifying its efforts to implement strategic projects to confront this phenomenon and its challenges, in addition to taking various steps, in various fields, most notably the sectors of trade, transport, agriculture and industry.

Turkish projects in this regard include the “carbon-free airport project”, after 18 airports in Turkey have been approved in this regard, while 32 airports are currently being studied within the same project, in addition to work on the “green railway” project.

• Turkey has set targets to support the global climate action process, in cooperation with the UAE and other countries.