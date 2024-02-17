Gaza (agencies)

Concern increased regarding Nasser Hospital in Gaza the day after the Israeli army stormed the medical facility and announced the death of a large number of injured and patients due to lack of oxygen.

Medical officials said that the electrical power was cut off and the generators stopped after the raid on Nasser Hospital, in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, which led to the death of five patients.

In recent days, heavy fighting broke out near the hospital, one of the main medical facilities still in service in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli army announced on Thursday that its forces entered the hospital based on “reliable intelligence” indicating that hostages taken in the attack were in the facility, but it later said that it had not yet found evidence to prove this.

The international community is also concerned about the possibility of the Israeli army overrunning the city of Rafah in the far south of the Strip, where 1.4 million people are gathered, most of whom are displaced, according to United Nations figures.

Doctors described the unbearable situation in the hospital, which is one of 11 hospitals still in service out of 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip before the war, and which is “barely functioning,” according to the World Health Organization, which said that “more damage to the hospital means the loss of more lives.” . Doctors Without Borders announced that its staff “had to flee, leaving patients behind.” “The situation was chaotic and catastrophic,” said the organization’s Secretary-General, Christopher Lockyer.

Despite international pressure to try to dissuade Israel from invading Rafah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this week that his army would carry out a “strong” operation.

This week, negotiations took place in Cairo in which mediators from Egypt, the United States, and Qatar participated to reach a truce agreement and the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, but there was no progress in these negotiations.