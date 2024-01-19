Reception locations for Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands are at risk of filling up with working, single men. Safety regions and municipalities want the cabinet to examine the reception policy. “Is it up to a municipality to arrange free childcare for an employer?”
Emma Thies, Cyril Rosman
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Growing #complaints #reception #Ukrainians #copayment #option #39Situation #longer #tenable39
Leave a Reply