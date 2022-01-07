No matter how balanced we are, no matter how aware of our anxieties, doubts and conflicts we may have, it would be difficult, if not unrealistic, to go through all the adversities that the pandemic has imposed on us safe and sound! It took months of social isolation, in a new imposed routine, surrounded by fears, losses, uncertainties, redoubled tasks and an unusually forced coexistence with the family. All of this is enhanced by the lack of perspectives and also by the fake news.

For this reason, mental health has never been so prominent. Whether in the work environment, at home, or with oneself, psychological issues, often dormant or denied, were exposed, when not, exacerbated. After all, who hasn’t been faced with an emotional conflict lately without knowing how to resolve it?

Certainly, psychotherapy has a fundamental role in supporting psychic balance, but many people still have doubts about when or how to start. According to Sabrine Cabral, psychologist and psychoanalyst, founding partner of Efetiva Saúde, this did not prevent a large number of people from seeking and benefiting from online therapy during this period. “Faced with such challenges that generated so much anguish, many people found themselves more open to experimenting with therapy, and the numbers show how they benefited from the specialized help of psychologists, psychoanalysts and other health and well-being professionals”, emphasizes Sabrine.

Whether to better deal with transformations such as separation, moving to another city, work, the pain of illness or grief, more and more people turned to online therapy and realized how it can be a great ally. “With professional help, we are able to understand more deeply what is happening to us, the reason for some feelings and attitudes, in addition to thinking of better ways to deal with people close to us, to act in certain situations, or to consider each point of a decision. This can make our day-to-day activities much easier and give us strength to face situations more reasonably”, reinforces Sabrine.

Specialized help that welcomes and understands your anxieties, without judgment, taking into account the subjectivity and individuality of each one, being a neutral look at the situation, can help you to go through turbulence with more balance and tranquility. This help is not comparable to talking with friends, meditation, the use of a medicine, when indicated by a qualified doctor, but it complements all of this, reaching the causes of anguish and, from there, reflecting on some change required.

If we go to an orthopedist when we break an arm, to a dentist when we feel a toothache, why not go to a psychologist when affected by conflicts of an emotional nature? Recommended not only for those who suffer from some psychic or psychosomatic symptom (when the pain is reflected in the body), but also for those who have some anxiety, who wish to have more emotional balance, strengthen confidence and self-esteem. When the individual allows himself to experiment, it becomes clear that therapy is not a “seven head” and that is what Celso Nakamura, a retired civil servant, observes: “The decision to undergo therapy was fundamental, the most important in my life. If I hadn’t, I might not even be here.”

