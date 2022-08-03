“The time has come to accept that economic growth is good.” Bjorn Lomborg

I am glad to see that President López Obrador and his spokesmen celebrated that Mexico registered a quarterly growth of 1 percent in the second quarter of 2022. They have compared it proudly with the contraction of 0.9 percent in the United States. Their enthusiasm would be greater if they knew that the figures are not comparable. The US figures are annualized, ours are not. Our 1 percent growth would translate to 4.1 percent if annualized like the US.

It would seem that President López Obrador is realizing that growth does matter. His government has multiplied aid to the poor, but poverty has increased. This is confirmed by Coneval figures. Government handouts are effective at buying votes, but they don’t build wealth; and without wealth, poverty cannot decrease.

It doesn’t make much sense, however, to celebrate that Mexico is growing while the United States is shrinking. Sooner or later, what happens in the US market spreads to the Mexican market. The current rebound in Mexico is the product of the fact that the American Union fell less in 2020 than Mexico and its recovery in 2021 was more vigorous. The United States has already recovered the GDP it lost in the pandemic, Mexico is barely doing so.

The IMF recognized the current vigor of the Mexican economy by increasing, on July 26, its growth forecast for our country in 2022 from 2 to 2.4 percent (although the figure is still well below the 4.1 percent of the General Criteria Treasury Economic Policy). At the same time, however, it lowered the 2023 forecast to 1.2 percent from 2.5 percent, mainly because of a weakening US economy. The IMF economists know that the weakness of the American Union will affect Mexico.

Mexico, however, is taking measures that may affect us even more. The president is undermining the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, one of the few real supports of our economy, with his attempts to privilege Pemex and the CFE over their competitors. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has tried to minimize the danger; this August 1st, he said in a video: “The treaty is very important for Mexico and the fact that we have a difference with the United States regarding an issue does not mean that the bilateral relationship is going to collapse or that the treaty”.

But the “difference” is not trivial, but fundamental. One of the keys to the T-MEC, like any other trade and investment agreement, is the equal treatment of national and foreign companies. If it is not given, the very meaning of the agreement is lost. “Competitive neutrality” is, in effect, a fundamental principle of the trade policy of the American Union. Hillary Clinton pointed it out on October 14, 2011 when she was Secretary of State: “Our premise is simple: the rules must apply equally to all companies. We call this common sense principle competitive neutrality and we promote it around the world.” .

When he was a leader of the left in the 1990s, López Obrador opposed NAFTA, but when he became president he understood its importance, so he appointed a representative in the renegotiation that led to the signing of the T-MEC and ratified the result. Now, however, he is pushing policies that violate the treaty. To the disagreement of Canada and the United States, he has wrapped himself in the national flag and has announced that he will announce his response on September 16. Bad signal. When a ruler takes refuge in nationalism it is because he has run out of arguments.

Pelosi. It is an unnecessary crisis. Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan serves no valid foreign policy purpose. It seems that the only objective is to provoke China.