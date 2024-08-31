Hand in hand. You or me. Whoever is faster. In a Vuelta where victories are the sprint Conspicuous by their absence, Kaden Groves and Wout Van Aert, the two rockets of the peloton, met again in the Wild West in a gunfight. Catapulted by his Alpecin teammates, Groves attacked first, catch me if you can, as Leonardo DiCaprio would say to Tom Hanks. And Van Aert did well, promising himself five laurels in this Vuelta and who now has three. But the Australian, all courage, gave it his all, pedaling at hundreds of watts and a little more lactic acid, enough to put half a wheel in and finish the stage in the end. photo finish. “Yes, yes!” Groves celebrated angrily as the Belgian left dejected, having been unable to complete Visma’s brilliant work throughout the stage, finally an exercise of authority by a team in the Vuelta.

Although some cyclists are already tired, especially in their faces and legs – perhaps even in the heads of a few from Kern Pharma because there was a street party near their hotel in Ponferrada – the Vuelta caravan has not lost its spirit or its smile, nor have the organisers, sponsors or staffs of the teams. A communion that humanises, that brings sport closer. “I’ll trade you my bike for this one,” joked a fan to a Jayco director early in the morning in the bus parking lot of Villafranca del Bierzo. “No man, we’ll trade you two of ours,” he replied happily. But that joy cannot be compared to the proud, broad-chested feeling of the locals when the peloton passes through their town. Even if it pours down like this Saturday, irritating rain for everyone. Thus, along the winding roads of the Sil basin, also on the edge of the Primout Canyon, lush green with imposing trees, luminous nature, reservoirs that offer idyllic corners, the charming villages came to life for a day, all the inhabitants in the streets, happy with the party, to greet the cars of the Vuelta caravan and to applaud the riders. To the first, of course, to the escapees, as is customary in this Vuelta.

It happened that Visma, a secondary actor in the competition because it only fights in stages, with the leader Kuss blurred in a grotesque way, decided that it was not a day for adventure but for the sprinteven though the Puerto de Leitariegos (22.7 kilometres with an average gradient of 4.5% and sections of 7%) awaited them. A long but somewhat pleasant climb that, if they were to cover it in a group, would be resolved among the fastest. And in this competition at least, there is no one better than Van Aert. Perhaps Groves.

There was a rush, cycling at full speed, 48 km/h on average, the Visma law. So when the road got steep, the six escapees – who were reduced to three and then two and, finally, only the Ecuadorian Narváez – could not open up much of a gap, absorbed at the end 20 kilometres from the finish, the yellow law. The stage began and teams like Lidl-Trek pulled to try to discount some of the gaps. sprinter without success. Although first, of course, at the top of the port, Van Aert started just enough to take the mountain points, to chase the double jersey -of course, it also includes the one of consistency-, something that only three riders have achieved in the same edition of the Vuelta: Rominger (1993), Jalabert (1995) and Chava Jimenez (2001).

Before the final battle, however, Roglic had a huge scare, as he suffered a puncture and had to exchange bikes with his teammate Daniel Felipe Martínez. Once the misfortune was resolved, the descent and the track were for the sprintershellish speed. Elbows to get into position, pitchers pressed to their Bolts The DSM started at lightning speed, a gateway for Bittner. But then it was Alpecin that acted as a springboard for Groves. And the Australian took full advantage of it, grit, fire, triumph over the coconut Van Aert.

The nightmare of the Cuitu Negru arrives

He has won, but he cannot utter a word, desperate to find some oxygen, to recover after an inhuman effort. The Italian Dario Cataldo smiles, sweat beading on his forehead, aware that in the last three kilometres, those in which they poured tar to make them passable, as it is the ascent to the highest part of the Valgrande ski resort, his speed did not exceed 9 km/h. Pedals so close and yet so far from the finish line. An odyssey. Next to him, shortly after, the Eritrean Teklehaimanot cannot hold back his vomit. It is the immediate punishment, it is 2012, the first and only time that the Cuitu Negru, the feared Asturian cliff, was covered. This Sunday will be the second time, a mountain that can make the difference in the Vuelta.

It is 18.9 km with an average gradient of 7.4%, although it has some ramps of 24%, where the last sections are difficult to digest. “There are a couple of kilometres that are almost impossible,” Cataldo now explains. Tuttobicictech.it; “It was an unprecedented climb. After the finish, I was exhausted and felt weak. A very bad feeling.” The peloton will face this hell, a stage of four climbs with the Cuitu Negru in the background. O’Connor fears it, and he could lose his jersey red, and the climbers are rubbing their hands, Roglic in the lead, Mas, Carapaz and Landa in tow, in their attempt to snatch the sceptre or secure a place on the podium.

