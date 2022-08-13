Bolsonaro’s campaign, however, denies the intention to associate the image of Lula’s wife with “macumba” in a pejorative way.

President support groups Jair Bolsonaro (PL) have shared, on Telegram and WhatsApp, images of the ex-president’s wife Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN), Janja Silvatogether with the orixás of Umbanda and Candomblé.

The Bolsonaristas’ objective would be to associate Janja’s image with “macumba“. The term, despite designating an instrument of ceremonialnias of Afro-Brazilian religionsIt is also used to define, in a pejorative way, the offerings of these religions.

The photo was published by Janja in a post made in February 2021 in your profile on twitter. Say I miss you”wear white and spin“, practices associated with the cults of these religions in terreiros.

Publicly, Janja does not claim to adhere to any religion. However, she married Lula in a Catholic ceremony conducted by the bishop emeritus of Blumenau (SC), Angélico Sândalos Bernardino.

Both Lula and Bolsonaro declare themselves Catholics. This is a social stratum in which the PT party predominates in voting intentions – they have 50% against 26% for the current Chief Executive, according to the last PowerDate.

First lady Michelle Bolsonaro, however, is an evangelical linked to the Baptist Church. Discreet in public appearances, Michelle was cast to appeal to a female and religiously-minded electorate. Themes permeated his speech at the launch of her husband’s re-election candidacyat the end of July.

“When the Planalto closes, I enter with my intercessors and I pray in his chair and declare every day: Jair Messias Bolsonaro, be strong and courageous. Don’t be afraid, don’t be afraid. He is a chosen of God”, he said at the time.

After receiving criticism for publicly vocalizing her faith, Michelle posted on your profile on instagram a video in which Lula appears at an Umbanda ceremony taking a “popcorn bath”, ritualistic linked to the orixá Obaluayê.

“That can right! I talk about God no”, wrote the First Lady.

Janja indirectly responded to the comment. She said that God would be “synonymous with love, compassion and, above all, peace and respect” and that, regardless of “religion and creed”, would have her life and that of her husband guided by these principles.

Unlike Catholics, whose doctrine is linked to the cult of divine figures –such as saints and patrons–, evangelical matrices reject this guideline. The incorporation of imagery elements from Catholicism was part of the popularization and organization of Umbanda and Candomblé cults in Brazil.

A reflection of this syncretism is “Saint George”, Catholic saint known as “Ogun” in Candomblé.

The possibility of using the theme in the campaign was rejected by the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL), responsible for the father’s political articulation. In your profile on twitterFlávio said that the subject “never been treated” at the campaign HQ. “You can delete it’s fake news”, he stated.

O government plan of Bolsonaro, released on Tuesday (9.Aug.2022), quotes the “religious freedom” as one of its principles. According to the plan, each citizen has the “free will” whether or not to exercise their religious beliefs.

“It is about defending that the State and society guarantee the religious freedom of the citizen, fighting all forms of discrimination and attacks on different religious practices”says the document.

O Power 360 contacted the PL and PT campaign teams to comment on the matter, but received no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstration.