He started the America Cup and the group stage is played where each team plays three games to try to reach the quarterfinals and forge the path to the title.

In this edition there are 16 selections between Conmebol and Concacaf those seeking to be crowned American champions in the United States. in this cupthe only debutant is Canadawhich seeks to rise after its defeat against Argentina and surprise in group A.

Tiebreaker criteria in group stage

The most important thing for each team is to achieve a victory in their debut that leaves them calmer for the second and third rounds. In this phase, only the best two from each group qualify for the quarterfinals and a defeat would mean a big bump on the road to victory.

From group A to D, with four teams, each team must face its other three rivals to directly define classification for the elimination rounds. However, scenarios often arise in which the points achieved are not enough to determine those classified.

Barranquilla November 16, 2023. Colombia and Brazil face each other at the Metropolitan stadium.

In these cases, there are several criteria that are taken into account to know who advances to the round and who falls by the wayside. The tie in points forces us to focus on the following criteria in order. In case of a tie in one, we move on to the next and so on consecutively, with chance as the last measure.

Best goal difference in all group games; Most goals scored in all group matches; Winning team of the match played between the teams involved; Goal difference in matches played between the teams involved; Number of goals scored in matches played between the teams involved; Fewer red cards. Fewer yellow cards Lottery.

Colombia’s path in the Copa América

The Colombian National Team begins its path today in a new edition of the Copa América after occupying third place in 2021. Currently, it occupies group D along with the teams of Brazil, Paraguay and Costa Rica.

Colombia national team training

The first game will be in Houston, Texas. The NRG Stadium will host the confrontation between Colombia and Paraguay that will open group D at 5 pm Colombian time. Colombia has a history of 2 wins, a draw and a loss in the last 4 matches against Paraguay in the Copa América.

Then, the team will travel to Glendale, in the state of Arizona to play its second game against Costa Rica at the State Farm Stadium at 5 pm Against the ‘Tico’ team, Colombia registers 3 wins and one loss in the 4 Cup matches. America.

James, Luis Díaz and Néstor Lorenzo.

Colombia will have the most complicated rival, at least in numbers, on the last date. Brazil will be the last opponent and they will meet in Santa Clara, California. Levi’s Stadium will host the two teams for the last date of group D at 8 pm

Barranquilla November 16, 2023. FiFa qualifying match between Colombia and Brazil.

The matches of the Colombian National Team can be seen on open television through the signals of Caracol, RCN and Win Sports.

The first and second of each group will go to the next round and will face, in the case of group D, the second and first of group C respectively.