On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, the two groups that will be present at the CONCACAF W Championship this summer in the state of Nuevo León were defined, Mexico being the venue for this great tournament that will define the teams that will represent CONCACAF in the World Cup in Australia/New Zealand 2023 and will also define the Olympic representatives of the area.
The draw took place at 6:00 PM central Mexico time and had several special guests such as the former Mexican national team member Christina Murillo, Alicia Wilson and Cedella Marley, who will perform the song “Lions” together with Skip Marley official song of the tournament.
In pot 1 were the United States, in pot 2 were Mexico and Costa Rica. In pot 3 Jamaica and Panama and finally in pot 4 were Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago.
The time for the draw began, two groups of four that will define the matches that will take place in Monterrey in a few months. The United States led group A and Canada group B.
The Mexicans finished in group A with the Americans and will be the opening act for the tournament against the United States. Along with Mexico and the United States, the teams from Jamaica and Haiti joined.
Therefore, group B was made up of Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago.
In this way, the groups and the meetings were defined and the only thing that remains for us from now on is to prepare for the great event that our country will host in the coming months and that, it is hoped, Mexico will manage to obtain that pass to the World Cup that in The last process, under the command of Roberto Medina, was denied to the Tri Femenil.
