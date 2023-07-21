During the consultation and public information period, the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) has received a total of twenty-four contributions on the occasion of the review it is currently carrying out of the Special Drought Plan for the demarcation. The review of the drought plans is carried out periodically every six years and in any case in the two years following the review of the hydrological plan, in a procedure that has been carried out at the same time in all inter-community river basin districts, they indicate from the basin organization.

Of the observations and suggestions received, individuals, groups and associations have sent twenty, while the other four come from town halls and entities that manage urban supply.

Once the public consultation phase is over, the basin organization must prepare a report analyzing the proposals, observations and suggestions received and incorporate into the final document those that it considers appropriate. With the result of this incorporation and that of the corresponding environmental evaluation that is also being processed, the report of the Water Council of the Demarcation will be requested, prior to the referral of the plan to the Ministry for Ecological Transition, for the approval of emergency drought plans for urban supplies.

In turn, and as stated in the National Hydrological Plan Law (PHN) in its article 27, public administrations that serve urban supplies to a population of more than 20,000 inhabitants are also obliged to have their own emergency plan in situations of drought.

In the case of the Segura river basin, there are 25 administrations that are affected by this obligation, 24 town halls and the Commonwealth of the Taibilla Canals (MCT), most of which have already submitted their emergency plans to the Confederation, which has informed them prior to their approval by each of the aforementioned entities. Although just three months ago, there is only evidence that four had it approved and adapted to the aforementioned plan. In this group were Alcantarilla, Torre Pacheco and Torrevieja, as well as the MCT, which includes all municipalities with populations of less than 20,000 inhabitants.