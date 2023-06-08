During the special operation, the Russian Armed Forces prevented two attempts to rotate Ukrainian troops in the forward positions. This was announced on Thursday, June 8, by the head of the press center of the Zapad group, Sergei Zybinsky.

“Two attempts to rotate the armed forces of Ukraine (APU) in the forward positions were thwarted, and one sabotage and reconnaissance group and two mortar crews were destroyed in the defense zone of the Sixth Combined Arms and First Tank Armies,” he said.

In addition, according to Zybinsky, in the Kupian direction, scouts from the “Western” group revealed the movement of military equipment of the 102nd separate brigade of the territorial defense of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in the Kislovka area, an infantry fighting vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed by fire from a Msta-S howitzer, and not far from the village of Rodnyanskoye, using the Grad multiple launch rocket system, it was possible to eliminate the enemy’s MLRS of the same name.

Finally, the crew of the Tor anti-aircraft missile system shot down an Elf reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A day earlier, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, said at a briefing that the Russian army had repulsed eight attempts to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The ministry noted that the Ukrainian troops did not achieve the goals of the offensive and suffered significant losses in the Yuzhno-Donets direction.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

