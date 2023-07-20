Russian servicemen destroyed two groups of reconnaissance officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporizhia directions of the special operation. This was announced on July 20 TASS Oleg Chekhov, head of the press center of the Vostok group.

“The advanced units of the Vostok group of troops, with the support of artillery, liquidated the reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine west of Makarovka,” he specified.

According to Chekhov, in the Zaporozhye region, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation liquidated two groups of infantrymen and enemy scouts north of the village of Priyutnoye. Nearby, in the course of a counter-battery fight, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost a mortar crew and two towed howitzers. Also, Russian gunners knocked out vehicles and a group of militants in the area of ​​the Oktyabr state farm, armored combat vehicles and manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine northeast of Urozhaynoye and in the Staromayorsky area, as well as a mortar crew in the Prechistovka area.

The interlocutor of the agency informed that the aviation of the “Eastern” group disabled tanks and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the villages of Makarovka, Staromayorskoye and Ravnopol, as well as an armored repair and recovery vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine northeast of Urozhaynoye, which was trying to evacuate equipment.

Finally, aerial reconnaissance revealed the movement of enemy infantry groups with the support of infantry fighting vehicles and tanks in the direction of Rabotino. Artillery strikes by the RF Armed Forces caused serious damage to Ukrainian artillerymen, as well as their military equipment.

The day before, the head of the public movement “We are together with Russia”, Vladimir Rogov, said that on the Orekhovsky sector of the front in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Aerospace Forces are inflicting powerful airstrikes on the accumulation of UAF militants, equipment and ammunition FAB-250/500 M-62 and UPAB-1500B. According to the people, the intensity of shelling is an order of magnitude higher than usual.

On July 18, Oleg Chekhov said that the members of the Vostok group had repulsed several nationalist attacks in the Yuzhno-Donets direction. As a result, the tank and infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed, and the enemy’s attempt to rotate personnel was thwarted.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

