Artillerymen of the Russian Armed Forces attacked the temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian battalion “Azov” (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). On May 15, he told “RIA News” Vadim Astafiev, head of the press center of the Yug group.

“Fire raids were carried out on the point of temporary deployment of the Azov national battalion banned in Russia in the Katerinovka region, as well as on the firing positions of Ukrainian military personnel in Belogorovka and Chasov Yar (Artemovsky district of the DPR),” he said.

As a result of the combat work of the “Southern” group of forces, an enemy ammunition depot, seven units of military vehicles, two artillery firing positions of Ukrainian troops and one 120-mm mortar were destroyed.

In addition, the pilots hit the temporary deployment point of the 25th battalion of the 5th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the village of Krasnoye.

On the eve of Astafiev said that the missile group “South” struck at the point of temporary deployment of the 54th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kramatorsk. Aviation also hit the concentration of enemy manpower in the areas of Grigorovka and Avdiivka. Meanwhile, in Grigorovka and Belogorovka, gunners eliminated accumulations of automotive vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the same day, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said that Russian forces in the Ternopil and Petropavlovka regions of the Dnipropetrovsk region had attacked the points of deployment of the UAF militants. He added that in the Kupyansk direction, strikes by operational-tactical and army aviation, artillery fire from the western group of troops hit the manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region.

