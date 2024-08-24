Home policy

Paula Voelkner

Kamala Harris at the Democratic Party Convention: Pro-Palestinian protests take place during the convention in Chicago

When it comes to the war in the Middle East, the Democrats are divided. A decision at the Democratic Party Convention could cost Harris votes.

Chicago – For four days, pro-Palestinian protests have disrupted the party convention of the Democrats in Chicago. While the camp of the Democratic candidate, Kamala Harrisgathered in the United Center, thousands of people protested in front of the hall for an end to the war in GazaHarris and her supporters were criticized for not inviting a Palestinian speaker during the four-day party conference.

With this decision, Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, appear to have drawn the displeasure of several groups. The vice president has thus lost the favor of a group that had previously supported Harris – “Muslim Women for Harris”. The group shared a statement on Platform X on Thursday (23 August). “We cannot in good conscience continue with Muslim Women for Harris-Walz,” the movement wrote against the backdrop of the fact that no Palestinian was allowed to speak at the Democratic Party Convention.

Democrats convention before US election: Pro-Palestinian delegates refuse to support Harris

Within the democratic camp, the handling of the war in the Middle East between Israel and the Hamas became a point of contention. For some Democratic delegates, this was, according to Axiosreport was the reason not to support Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Demand before Harris party conference: “Speaker who would talk about the impact in Gaza”

On Thursday, the National Uncommitted Movement pushed for a speaking slot for a Palestinian voice – unsuccessfully. The group became known after calling for a “non-committal” vote in the Democratic primaries in early 2024 to protest Joe Biden’s handling of the Gaza war. From Michigan, the group spread across the US states. More than 700,000 people declared themselves “uncommitted” in the election. The movement is calling on Harris to support an immediate, permanent ceasefire in the war in the Middle East and to impose an arms embargo on Israel.

With a view to the Democratic Party Convention, the organizers have Washington Post However, they decided not to allow a speaker to speak about the impact of the Israeli military operation in Gaza. Some Democrats are said to have justified the decision by saying that such a speech could have jeopardized the unity of the Democrats.

Family of Hamas hostage speaks of “suffering of innocent civilians in Gaza” at Harris party conference

On Wednesday evening, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a hostage kidnapped by Hamas, took the stage at the Democratic Party convention. The 23-year-old’s mother and father called for a deal between Israel and Hamas that would bring the hostages back home and end the “suffering of innocent civilians in Gaza.”

Muslim Women for Harris wrote in their statement that the Israeli hostage’s parents “have shown more empathy for Palestinian Americans and Palestinians than our candidates” or the convention organizers. “This is a terrible message,” the group continued.

The demand for a Palestinian voice on the convention stage was also supported by one of the largest unions in the USA – the United Auto Workers. The union had released a statement calling on the party to allow a Palestinian-American speaker on the stage at the last Evening of the Democratic Party Convention “If we want peace and if we want to win this election, the Democratic Party must allow a Palestinian-American speaker to speak on the DNC stage tonight,” the Auto Workers wrote.

Disappointment after Harris speech in Chicago: “You will lose Michigan”

Harris addressed the war in the Middle East in her speech at the party convention on Thursday evening. There, the vice president reiterated her calls for a ceasefire and a hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas. Abbas Alawieh, a member of the Uncommitted National Movement, said according to ReutersHowever, Harris missed an opportunity to win over the people protesting for the people in Gaza.

Rima Mohammad, an Uncommitted delegate from Michigan, said the speech added to disappointment over the DNC’s refusal to let a Palestinian speak. “I’m actually more worried now,” Mohammad said. “This just looks bad. You’re going to lose Michigan,” the delegate said of Harris.

Michigan is one of the seven decisive swing states in the US election in November. In polls for the US election, Harris was recently ahead of the Republican candidate, Donald Trump. In some polls in swing states such as Arizona and North Carolina, Harris was also able to overtake her opponent in the presidential election in November. (pav)