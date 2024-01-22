with summaryCape Verde secured a place in the round of 16 at the African Cup on Monday evening. A draw against Egypt (2-2) was enough for a group win. Egypt – without the injured Mohamed Salah – finished second in Group B and thus also reached the last sixteen. The tournament seems to be over for Mohamed Kudus and Ghana.
22-01-24
