Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 17/11/2023 – 21:54

The federal government will establish an Interministerial Working Group (GTI) to propose actions, strategies and guidelines for anti-racist communication in the federal public administration. The decree establishing the group will be signed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva next Monday (20), on Black Consciousness Day.

The group will be formed by members of the Ministry of Racial Equality (MIR) and the Secretariat of Social Communication (Secom) and will have 90 days to prepare the National Anti-Racist Communication Plan. The plan will bring together strategies to promote racial diversity in State advertising and sponsorship, dialogue with society and media outlets, technical support for new guidelines and policies focused on the topic, training for spokespersons, employees and service providers and strengthening black media.

The idea of ​​dealing with anti-racist communication in the federal government was a demand from the Articulation for Black Media, which brings together representatives of media outlets, communication companies and collectives led by black journalists, and delivered the draft of the working group to the government. “We present not only demands, but entire and complete proposals on different topics that will be worked on in this working group”, explains the coordinator of the Network of Black Journalists, Marcelle Chagas.

She stated that she was happy with the news of the installation of the GT, but stressed that it is necessary to monitor the work closely to ensure implementation in a “correct and fair” way. “We look at it positively, we are happy because it is the result of our actions, but we are still waiting for them to be fully implemented. We will follow until the end so that this implementation is fully implemented and so that the federal government provides responses to civil society”, points out Marcelle, who is also one of the coordinators of the Black Media collaboration.

For the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, the group is a very important initial step for communication to play an active role in combating racism. Secom minister, Paulo Pimenta, says that the government is working to build proposals that guarantee more inclusive public communication, which reflects the diversity of the Brazilian people, and does not reinforce stereotypes or prejudices.