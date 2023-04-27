A survey shows that more than half of the suggestions made by the National Truth Commission in 2014 were not heeded

The Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Sílvio Almeida, announced on Wednesday (April 26, 2023) that he will create a commission to monitor compliance with the recommendations made by the National Truth Commission, which investigated violations committed by the military dictatorship in the country .

In 2014, the commission released a report with 29 recommendations to be adopted by the State, such as reparation for victims and accountability of those involved, without the right to amnesty.

A survey carried out by the Vladimir Herzog Institute and the Friedrich Ebert Brasil Foundation indicates that more than half of the recommendations are late or have not been met by the country. Only 2 were fulfilled in full. Are they:

the repeal of the National Security Law; It is

introduction of the custody hearing, ensuring that prisoners are heard by a judge within 24 hours, as a way to combat torture and illegal detention.

“Brazil is a country with very few democratic periods. It’s a little bit of democracy and coups surrounded on all sides. It’s colonialism. It is coup, violence, slavery. If we are not masters of our own home, imagine what our home is like”said Silvio Almeida, in a hearing at the Commission on Human Rights, Minorities and Racial Equality of the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the study, 48% were ignored by the Brazilian State (equivalent to 14), 24% were set back (7) and 21% were partially met (6). The 13 recommendations related to Indian people are in retreat and the 7 focused on the LGBTQIA+ community are partially implemented

“These recommendations to the Brazilian State aim at not repeating the dictatorship and its crimes, institutional improvement and the strengthening of democracy”said Rafael Schincariol, representative of the Vladimir Herzog Institute, at the hearing.

During the work from 2012 to 2014, the commission identified 434 dead by the military dictatorship and 210 people still missing. In total, 377 State agents were identified as responsible for human rights violations.

TRUTH COMMISSION

The military dictatorship (1964-1985) lasted 21 years. In 2023, the coup turned 59 years old. The period was marked by disrespect for human, political and individual rights by the Brazilian State.

On December 10, 2014, the National Truth Commission released a report in which he blamed 377 people for crimes committed during the dictatorship, including torture and murder.

The document also pointed out 434 dead and missing people during the dictatorship, and 230 sites of human rights violations. Here is the full Volume 1 (10 MB), Volume 2 (4MB) and Volume 3 (17MB) of the report.

Audios released in April 2022 allow listening to ministers of the STM (Superior Military Court) during the military dictatorship talking about episodes of torture. In the records, there are reports of torture with hammer blows and electric shocks, including against pregnant women. Read and listen to the audio in its entirety here.

With information from Brazil Agency.