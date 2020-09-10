The social community VKontakte has launched a gaggle video name service for 128 individuals, with the assistance of which even those that do not need their very own web page on this website can talk, the corporate mentioned.

Clarifies that the brand new perform can be utilized for joint research, work and leisure. It gives freed from cost all the same old options of paid company providers for video conferencing, whereas it has no restrictions on the length of the decision, permits you to be a part of the dialog anonymously and not using a profile on the social community (simply click on on the hyperlink and point out your title), in addition to exhibit the display of your system. You should use the service on any gadget; you do not want to put in extra purposes for this.

Every participant within the dialog can “increase his hand” to be given the ground. As well as, the service is provided with an incoming name perform, which permits you to not ship hyperlinks to individuals with an invite to a gathering.

There may be additionally a chat, the correspondence through which is saved after the decision, and the dialogue might be continued at any time, in keeping with the press launch.