Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/25/2024 – 15:39

A case of “friendly fire” exposed what, according to the Federal Court, is a scheme of misuse of confidential data from the Federal Revenue Service by employees of the institution itself. The suspicion is that a “criminal group” would have used privileged functional passwords to conduct anonymous searches in the Federal Revenue Service databases and, in possession of this confidential information, attack enemies.

A tax auditor and his wife, also an auditor, were allegedly victims of the scheme. The incident took place in the 7th Tax Region of the IRS, in Rio de Janeiro. Today, they are retired.

At the time, a superintendent and a head of the internal affairs department allegedly conducted “intense research” on the employee and used the information to send an anonymous letter alleging that he was suspected of illicit enrichment. The complaint led to an administrative proceeding, which was eventually shelved due to lack of evidence.

“The lack of more compelling evidence in the Disciplinary Proceedings regarding the illicit enrichment of the accused, the doubts regarding the quantification of this enrichment, in addition to the assessment of its low significance in relation to the total assets, weaken the accusatory thesis”, says the opinion that motivated the archiving.

The civil servant and his wife were also charged with misconduct. They were acquitted. Judge José Arthur Diniz Borges, of the 8th Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro, acknowledged that the two “were victims of a criminal group that uses privileged access to the Federal Revenue system to institute cunning disciplinary proceedings with the aim of eliminating disaffected civil servants.”

“The facts revealed demonstrate the persistent practice of creating anonymous letters, based on unjustified access to confidential data of Federal Revenue employees, which were used as a basis for initiating administrative proceedings,” says the judge.