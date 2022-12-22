The top of the pyramid is always more crowded. This goes for everything, including lifestyle retail. Seeking an audience with higher purchasing power and fighting for space with national and international brands, is the Restoque group. Owner of traditional brands beloved by consumers, such as Le Lis, Bo.Bô, John John, Dudalina and Rosa Chá, he has been looking for ways to remain relevant, grow his customer base and continue to work at the cutting edge. After an eventful 2022 with the conversion of BRL 1.64 billion in debt, the group enters a new phase with a new name, new management and capital increase.

The choice of the name Veste, according to the company, is in line with the purpose of positioning it as a specialist in its sector. After seven years as CEO, Livinston Bauermeiste will join the board of directors. Alexandre Afrange, one of the founders of Le Lis and current director of operations, will return to the position of CEO, which he held until 2014. Now with the name Veste SA Estilo, the former Restoque has just received an injection of R$ 100 million to accelerate digitalization and strengthen its network of physical stores. The goal is ambitious: to grow 50% by 2025 without giving up the DNA of its brands and the style that consecrated them in fashion.

For a better understanding of the current Veste movement, you need to go back a few years, to before the pandemic. In 2019, the company began a restructuring process aimed at correcting some deviations in its development path. The focus was on the tripod price, product and stock, as stated by the company’s chairman, Marcelo Lima. The strategy of reducing the amount of products available in the store and turning over stock faster ensured more agility in the operation and resulted in an improvement in the performance of the points of sale. “We focused a lot on using the products,” said Lima. According to him, this meant not only limiting the number of parts per SKU (stock keeping unit, its acronym in English) but also adjusting the pricing of each of the brands. As a result of this movement, the number of outlets dropped from 30 to nine — and a few more are expected to close. Same-store sales, a parameter widely used in retail, increased by 32.3% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. When the comparison is with 2019, the increase was 47%. Another indicator that grew was sales per square meter. In the first nine months of 2022, the increase was 58.3% compared to 2021.



In the list of recent challenges, Restoque still needed to resolve a debt that totaled R$ 1.76 billion. To get around the situation, the company presented creditors with a plan to convert debentures into shares. The idea was approved in August this year by 97.4% of debenture holders, including WNT Capital (with 56% of the total) and Santander, Bradesco and Banco do Brasil. The proposal was advised by Banco Master and was approved at the company’s general meeting. On the same day, the shares were up 5.5%. The conversion reduced the amount to R$130 million, with a capital increase of R$1.6 billion.

With the debt problem resolved, the next steps came, with the new name and the capital contribution of R$ 100 million, announced on Wednesday (14). The resource will be aimed at promoting e-commerce growth and upgrading brick-and-mortar stores. With revenue of BRL 118.3 million from January to September 2022, e-commerce in B2C channels is part of an omnichannel strategy that represents 17.9% of the company’s total revenue. The next investment steps on this front include creating applications for each of the brands and improving the websites.

The refurbishment of the stores, which will continue a movement that started this year, includes much more than ordinary changes. Points of sale will gain a new concept to better communicate with customers. Of the 186 units that the group owns, ten have already been renovated this year. Among them, Le Lis stores (which even changed its name, losing Blanc) and John John, the two main brands of the group. For 2023, the group’s schedule foresees changes in another 51, including some of Dudalina, with models still being studied by the company.

In addition to the goal of increasing sales by 50% by 2025, Veste wants to increase Ebitda by 100% in the same period. In the accumulated from January to September, these values ​​were R$ 968.8 million and R$ 139.6 million, respectively. Nothing that Lima considers impossible to achieve: “We are assuming very conservative targets for organic growth. We don’t have any aggressive targets individually.”