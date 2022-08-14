One of the advantages is to reduce the cost of electricity throughout the process.

The call “electrochemical reform” is a technique that has been used to produce hydrogen from the oxidation of alcohols and the breakdown of water molecules. This novelty, which began to be used systematically in the world about 2 years ago, is being explored in the project “Efficient use of ethanol for hydrogen and electricity production”, developed in RCGI (Research Center for Innovation in Greenhouse Gasesin its acronym in English), a CPE (Engineering Research Center) constituted by the Fapesp (Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo) and Shell at Poli-USP (Polytechnic School of the University of São Paulo).

“Hydrogen is the fuel of the future, but ethanol is not far behind in this race. Together, they can give Brazil a leading role in the fight for a green fuel”says the chemical engineer Hamilton Varelaproject coordinator and director of the IQSC-USP (São Carlos Institute of Chemistry of the University of São Paulo).

according to the chemist Germano Tremiliosi Filho, deputy coordinator of the project, one of the advantages of this type of reaction is to reduce the cost of electricity throughout the process. “In commercial-scale production of hydrogen by electrolysis of water, a system voltage of the order of 2 volts is applied. In the case of electrochemical reform, this energy potential is much lower, from 0.6 to 0.7 volts. It works with an energy amount 1/3 less than that required by the electrolysis of water”, says the specialist, who is a professor at IQSC.

Varela takes care of the so-called reaction mechanism, where he looks at the step-by-step equations of the ethanol oxidation reaction, which is the most complex phase that takes place in the reformer. “Through simulations, the idea is to discover which catalysts favor the breakdown of the ethanol molecule, as is the case with the platinum catalyst, the most used for this reaction”says the researcher. “It is an initial stage, but essential for the development of the other phases. This information helps other colleagues to develop fuel cells, equipment that uses hydrogen to generate electricity, and more efficient electrochemical reformers throughout the project.”

In electrochemical reform, catalysts play a fundamental role, as they cause both the oxidation of ethanol and the reduction of water and thus make the electrochemical reform cell generate hydrogen. “We are developing catalysts for water reduction, both based on sulfides and transition metals, such as nickel and iron, which, by the way, are cheaper materials than platinum, for example, currently used”says Tremiliosi Filho.

During the course of the project, the researchers intend to develop a polymeric membrane cell that, through electrochemical reform, can convert ethanol and water into hydrogen to fuel fuel cells. “The idea is that in the future, homes or buildings will have stationary fuel cells, similar to what happens with diesel generators”says Varela. “These fuel cells will be able to power vehicles and provide electricity for the home. All with hydrogen.”

Currently, the group seeks to understand how temperature differences impact the process. “One hypothesis in this case would be to install an electrochemical reformer on board the vehicle that would process ethanol and water into hydrogen, to supply the fuel cell and run the electric motor. But the development of the reformer still requires a lot of research, including at a global level”says Tremiliosi Filho. “In other words, the direct ethanol fuel cell is a long-term proposal.”

With information from Agência FAPESP.