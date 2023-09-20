Bill establishes that same-sex union is not equivalent to “marriage or family entity”

Congressmen from the Chamber of Deputies demonstrated against the PL 580/2007, which may prohibit same-sex marriage in the country, this Tuesday (September 19, 2023) during a session of the Social Security, Social Assistance, Childhood, Adolescence and Family Commission. The project, now reported by the federal deputy Pastor Eurico (PL-PE), presents an amendment that says that “no relationship between people of the same sex can be equivalent to marriage or a family entity”. Deputies and activists opposed to the measure took posters and symbols of the LGBTQIA+ movement to the House. “No step back. You take away my rights, and I take away your peace.”, they declared. If approved, the text will be analyzed by the Chamber’s Human Rights Committee.

Watch (3min18s):

