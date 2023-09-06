Four people were arrested in connection with repeated episodes of sexual violence committed between 2011 and 2023 against two sisters, currently aged 13 and 20, within the same household.

In the early hours of this morning, in the province of Palermo, the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Monreale executed an order issued by the investigating judge of Palermo, which ordered the precautionary custody of 4 people in prison. They are under investigation – for various reasons – of sexual violence, group sexual violence, personal injuries, with the aggravating circumstance of having committed the crime to the detriment of descendants, with abuse of authority and against minors under 10 years of age.

The investigations, directed by the Palermo Public Prosecutor’s Office and conducted by the Operations Section of the Monreale Company, would have made it possible to collect a “serious circumstantial picture” against the suspects.

Three men and a woman were arrested, all close relatives of the victims. The woman is held jointly responsible for the disputed crimes because, despite being aware of the facts, she would have tolerated and facilitated the abuses, trying to cover the responsibilities of the family members.