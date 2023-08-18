Group sexual violence: 7 young people arrested in Palermo

Group sexual violence against: seven young people were arrested in Palermoinvestigated because they allegedly sexually abused a very young woman from Palermo, who, in a state of alcoholic intoxication, was allegedly taken to an isolated area of ​​the city center and raped there in turn by some of the young men.

This morning at dawn the carabinieri carried out the custody orders against three adults and a minor. The four allegedly acted with the complicity of three other young men, arrested on 3 August. The investigative activity, conducted by the carabinieri of the Piazza Verdi company operational unit together with colleagues from the Brancaccio station, under the direction of the local public prosecutor’s office at the Court and the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office at the Palermo Juvenile Court – allowed to gather “a serious circumstantial picture” against the seven arrested boys.

“Today’s operation – underlines the Arma – bears witness to how by finding the courage not to remain silent and asking for help from the police, all forms of violence against women can be adequately combated”.

