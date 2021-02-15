Group S | The miserable year for hotels and restaurants weakened the S Group’s result, now the CEO of a retail giant is urging the state to do so – “In Finland, subsidies in the sector are small internationally”

The S Group’s result weakened to EUR 196 million. While the grocery store flourished, hotels and restaurants went miserably.

15.2. 14:57 | Updated 15.2. 15:32

S Group the result collapsed last year due to major difficulties in the hotel and restaurant industry. The total tax-free sales of the entire group’s cooperatives and the central entity SOK decreased to EUR 11,625 million from EUR 11,713 million in the previous year.

The operating result was EUR 196 million, compared to EUR 345 million in the previous year. Although huge sales figures have been reported in the food and hardware trade during the corona epidemic, the S Group also runs large hotel and restaurant operations.

In mid-March, restaurants closed and virtually the hotel business closed. The group’s tourism and catering business lost almost half of its sales last year and made a loss.

The ABC chain’s sales also fell by almost 15 percent, but the chain still made a profit. The sales of Sokos department stores and specialty stores decreased by almost 20 percent, and the division’s result was a loss.

The situation of hotels and restaurants has remained weak this year as well.

President and CEO of the S Group Hannu Krook therefore hopes that the sector will receive more support from the state. While the S Group is able to bear losses thanks to its strong supermarket trade, many smaller players may collapse or at least have to eat up their capital.

“We compete against international players in both sectors. The sector is also one of Finland’s largest employers. The subsidies given to the sector in Finland are small compared to internationally. Mara, who represents the sector, has proposed that VAT on the sector be reduced to 5%. For us, it’s a good suggestion, ”Krook said at the news conference.

VAT on accommodation services is currently 10 per cent in Finland and 14 per cent on restaurants.

S Group last year, supermarket trade grew by 8 per cent last year. Comparable sales in the building and home improvement trade also increased by as much as 15 per cent.

Sales of clothing and cosmetics, for example, were weak. Sales of the Sokos and Emotion stores decreased by almost 20 percent.

“Here, too, teleworking certainly shows that beauty products aren’t used that much,” Krook estimates.

During the crisis, the S Group transferred 3,200 employees from emptied hotels, restaurants and ABC stations to its grocery stores and warehouses. In the hotels, a large part of the staff had to be laid off.

“Our job satisfaction has been at record levels. There was talk of the importance of trade in security of supply, and it seemed that the value of the trade sector increased in general. ”

S Group increased its investments last year by almost EUR 150 million to EUR 642 million, despite the coronavirus. Krook pointed out that, on an annual basis, it is in the same category as Metsä Group’s EUR 1.6 billion pulp mill investment announced last week.

Investments were made in, for example, S-markets, IT systems, e-commerce platforms and the renovation of restaurants and hotels.

The worst hit in the hotel industry are Helsinki hotels, where even the summer boom in domestic tourism did little to improve business.

“There is so much capacity in the capital that no amount of domestic tourism will save it,” said SOK’s Director of Tourism and Catering. Harri Ojanperä.

Ojanperä believes that if vaccinations can be carried out rapidly, tourism can pick up quickly even from the summer, unless the spread of viral variants causes a backlash before sufficient vaccine coverage.

“I believe that once the vaccines are given, many will think that the experiences and things that have had to be given up are now being enjoyed and taken back.”

Recovery however, is likely to be asymmetric. Ojanperä estimates that car and train tourism will recover faster than long-haul flights, for example. Of the accommodation types, simple and affordable accommodation is most likely to thrive. Expensive hotels are recovering more slowly.

“On the restaurant side, chain restaurants can strengthen their position compared to small and medium-sized businesses. It may be that we will see a time when, for the first time, the number of restaurants will decrease and no new entrepreneurs will enter the emptying business premises. ”

Correction at 3:10 p.m .: Mara has demanded a reduction in Alvi to 5 instead of 15 percent as previously read in the article.