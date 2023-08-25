New gang rape in Caivano by a herd: victims two 13-year-old cousins

Another sexual assault. Still a pack. It happened in the Neapolitan area, where in July two 13-year-old cousins ​​were raped by a group of teenagers to the Caivano Green Park. The fact, as reported today “The morning” it happened at the beginning of last month, the month in which the terrible sexual violence in Palermo, for which seven boys were arrested, all barely of age.



READ ALSO: Palermo rape, the accused threatened. Guarantor: “Woe to those who spread videos”

READ ALSO: Palermo rape, fake profiles and video hunting: here’s what users risk

The two little cousins ​​were allegedly taken to a shed and lured by deceptionwhere the herd consisting of six boys, perhaps all of the same age as the victims, would have abused them. “They convinced them to follow them with the excuse that they could play there without being disturbed,” says the victims’ lawyer Angelo Pisani. The investigations, as in the case of Palermo, began in August when the relatives of the victims presented a complaint to the carabinieri, and have continued in the last few weeks in absolute secrecy. The only leaked data is that some cell phones are being analyzed to try and reconstruct the exact dynamics of the facts.

READ ALSO: Palermo rape, a minor returns to prison. She wrote: “A lot of people are looking for me”

“They probably would never reveal anything, they feared the reaction of the gang, thugs in the area” adds the lawyer. The girls were examined at the Santobono hospital, then at Cardarelli, and the doctors confirmed the dramatic story of those hours of abuse and violence.

The only adult of the group, a 19-year-old boy, was locked up in the Poggioreale prison after the families reported to the carabinieri. Yesterday morning the Juvenile Court confirmed the stay of the two cousins ​​in a family home in the Neapolitan hinterland where – on the instructions of the social services – they had been transferred in the days following the report of the rape.

Subscribe to the newsletter

