The dead police officer was identified as the 2nd sergeant of the Military Brigade Fabiano Oliveira, aged 47. After the confrontation with the police, the other suspects fled through the woods near the airport.
The Shock Policing Command and the Aviation Battalion, under the command of the 12th Police Battalion, are searching for the fugitives.
The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), lamented the death of the police officer and offered solidarity to his family. He also stated that he determined his commitment to capturing those involved.
“I express my solidarity with Sergeant Fabiano’s family, his colleagues and brothers in uniform from the Military Brigade”declared Leite on his profile on X (formerly Twitter).
