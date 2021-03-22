A GANG of four thieves that stole from the elderly in their own homes has been arrested by Alicante Guardia Civil.

The group, three women and a man, distracted their victims with a number of different excuses.

They are charged with the crimes of belonging to a criminal organization, theft inside the home and fraud.

Two are also charged with a crime against road safety for driving without a license.

CAUGHT RED HANDED: CCTV images from CRTVG.es

Investigation Aze R Baglass began back in July 2020, when the family of an octogenarians couple in Alicante had their jewelry stolen.

Two unknown women posed as Red Cross workers requesting a glass of water.

Other robberies from the elderly were soon reported with the same modus operandi in Monforte del Cid and Novelda (Alicante).

Further investigations revealed the scope of the gang’s operation reached Torrevieja and into the Region of Murcia.

The Torrevieja thefts included jewels, other valuables, and a credit card used to withdraw € 500 from a nearby cash machine.

Police found the three Spanish women responsible for the robberies were aged between 23 and 43 years old.

The 25-year-old man acted as the getaway driver for the three women.

Guardia Civil are continuing with the efforts to recover the stolen items.

The detainees have been placed at the disposal of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of those of Novelda.

