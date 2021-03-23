The group “Pasoš” temporarily suspended its activities after the accusations of the soloist Petar Martic of abuse. Information about this appeared in Instagram-account of guitarist Kirill Gorodny.

“I condemn all violence. Not all violence is malicious and intentional. But any violence is violence, and any person who has committed it must be able to accept responsibility for it, no matter what context he sees, ”the musician wrote.

He admitted that he did not have a warm relationship with Anna Zosimova, the singer and ex-girlfriend of Petar Martic, who accused him of violence. At the same time, Gorodny asked for forgiveness from Anna, as well as from all representatives of the music industry who were involved in this scandal.

The guitarist noted that at present the positions and visions of the participants in the “Pasos” group do not coincide. He added that he would happily return to the project if this situation changes.

Earlier, Zosimova talked about her relationship with Martich. The couple started dating in 2017 and broke up in 2020. According to the performer, the musician humiliated her