Ukrainian refugees in Dorohusk, Poland, on the border with Ukraine| Photo: EFE/EPA/WOJTEK JARGILO

A group of 47 Ukrainian refugees arrived this Saturday (26) in Brazil. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they were in Poland, where they were supported by the task force of the Brazilian embassy in Warsaw. Since the beginning of March, the country has guaranteed a temporary visa and residence permit for people who have been affected or displaced by the situation of armed conflict in Ukraine.

The Itamaraty also informed that Ukrainians affected or displaced by the conflict situation in their country and who arrived in Brazil without a visa may apply for a residence permit at the Federal Police stations.