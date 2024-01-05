Soldiers of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation hit the manpower of the Ukrainian army in the areas of Bogdanovka, Kurdyumovka and Kleshcheevka in the Donetsk direction, Kyiv lost more than 280 military personnel and the Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). This was announced on January 6 “RIA News” Head of the press center of the group of troops “South” Vadim Astafiev.

“In the Donetsk direction, units of the Southern Group of Forces, with the support of aviation, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems, defeated concentrations of enemy manpower in the areas of Bogdanovka, Kurdyumovka and Kleshcheevka. The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower and military equipment,” he said.

Astafiev continued that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost over 280 of their military personnel, seven vehicles, a 122-mm RM-70 Vampire MLRS, 152-mm Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, and the enemy also lost a 122-mm self-propelled artillery mount (SAU) “Gvozdika” and 122-mm howitzer D-30. In addition, during the counter-battery fight, three 120-mm mortars were destroyed, added the head of the press center of the Southern Group.

As the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on January 5, over the past week from December 30 to January 5, Russian forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the Donetsk direction. The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past period in this direction amounted to over 1,990 military personnel killed and wounded, four tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, including two Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 64 vehicles and 26 field artillery guns.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

