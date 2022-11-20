The Qatar 2022 World Cup began with the opening game between the host country and the Ecuador team, which favored the South American team 2-0. The start of the fair has caused emotions among the fans, including a considerable group of public from tigerswho made it clear that they will support France and not the Tricolor.
Through social networks there is a group that supports the team of the tigers, which bears the name International Tiger Guild. Due to the absence of feline players with the Aztec team, they made the decision to support the Gauls, as they mention that the ties with the Europeans “are stronger.”
“To the Tigre community: By not having selected members of the magnanimous club, we make our full support official because our nationalist ties with and are greater than those that exist with .”they wrote on their social networks accompanied by a gift with the French flag.
While it is true that players André-Pierre Gignac Y Florian Thauvin They were not included in the final list of those summoned by coach Didier Deschamps, with striker Karim Benzema out due to injury, there is a possibility that the ‘Big Mac’ will be considered to fill the vacant position.
It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the name of the footballer who will replace the ‘Cat’ is announced. and if Gignac is chosen, he would be the only player in tigers that disputes the globalist fair.
#Group #Tigres #fans #support #France #World #Cup #Mexico
Leave a Reply